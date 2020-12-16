Baker seeking Ward 3 City Council seat

Keith Baker has announced his candidacy for Tahlequah City Council Ward 2.
“I want to give back to the community that has given so much to me. Having grown up here, Tahlequah has a special place in my heart,” Baker said.
After graduating from Tahlequah High School, Baker attended The University of Oklahoma, where he received his Bachelor of Arts degree. During the past 20 years, he has worked in the construction and safety field, where he was involved in of the rebuilding of New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina.
“The one thing I learned from that experience is that you need proper planning and the ability to work as a team. Whether you are physically rebuilding a city – or in Tahlequah’s case, emerging from our current COVID-19 pandemic – we need to have the foresight to project Tahlequah’s future needs," he said.
Baker is the grandson of Tim and Isabel (Keith) Baker, who emphasized the importance of being a public servant and the willingness to help others. He is a member of the Cherokee Nation, and was one of the captains for THS' state runner-up football team in 1990.
“What I remember most about that game was not the game itself, but all the people in the stands. It appeared as though all of Tahlequah had come to support us,” said Baker. “In the Tahlequah Daily Press, there were pictures of downtown businesses with signs, 'Closed, gone to the game.' That doesn’t happen in big cities. I’m glad it happens in Tahlequah.”
If elected, Baker wants to make it a priority that every voice be heard. As Tahlequah’s Ward 2 city councilor, he said, wants to make a difference in people’s daily lives and help make a better Tahlequah.
“I look forward to working with the other city councilors, the mayor, and the city administration to gain their perspective, provide my own, and ensure a balanced budget while funding projects to ensure Tahlequah’s growth," said Baker.
