BALANCING A BUDGET: City finances stable; departments out of compliance

City department heads and the public were informed of changes made to the proposed fiscal year 2021-2022 city budget during a June 5 public hearing.
Mayor Sue Catron said they made three changes to the first proposed budget, including a full-time position added to the fire department, a captain position restored in the police department, and the restructure of the municipal court prosecutor salary.
“This budget is balanced and it meets the funding requirements of the city’s rainy day reserve,” said Catron. “We are projecting revenue that we believe is reasonable and attainable, but yet it is not conservative.”
The mayor said projecting the revenue was an issue due to the unexpected increase in sales tax related to the pandemic.
“That provided us with some one-time funding, but not funding that we could be assured would be continuing," she said. "That had an impact on how this budget was developed."
Employees are expected to get 3 percent across-the-board pay raises and additional budgeted one-time essential service bonuses of $1,500 for most employees, paid in November.
“We also are proposing a $5,000 across-the-board increase to the salaries for those employees in the Solid Waste department. We’ve had tremendous turnover there and we’re hoping that this will help stabilize that work force,” said Catron.
Additionally, Catron said the Capital Improvement fund is used to account for major purchases and major projects.
“Cash is budgeted to be moved from the General Fund into Capital projects to cover close expenditures,” said Catron.
The fire department is slated to received a replacement for a 1974 pumper truck. There will be 10 patrol vehicles added in the police department and a storm siren added in the city. The street department will get a new dump truck, sand spreader, and snow plow.
“The the new street and sidewalk sales tax will provide what we anticipate to be $1,950,000 toward major street and sidewalk updates and improvements,” said Catron.
Three part-time positions have been added: one in the police department to allow for patrol staffing on the weekends; one to municipal court; and another in animal control.
Finances have stabilized and the city is in a strong financial position, according to the mayor.
“Our revenue is covering our General Fund expenses and providing some additional. We have reserves that were unspent from the excess sales tax and some of the recovery and CARES funds that we received that we have available for some one-time things,” said Catron.
Street Commissioner Kevin Smith wanted to make a comment in regard to the position of the street sweeping being left out of the budget.
“That’s about a $44,000 position, roughly give or take there, and at this time we don’t have [anyone] on it,” said Smith. “I don’t know when we would be able to. Come July, you guys will be needing to modify your SN-4 permit — that’s one of your BMPs (Best Management Practices).”
Smith went on to say that if they receive calls asking why the streets aren’t swept, he would let that caller know that the body made a decision to cut the position.
“Just clarifying, at this point you’re saying that you will not be running the street sweeper unless we replace this position,” Catron said.
Smith reiterated that they don’t have anyone to sweep the streets, and they would have to pull an operator because there is no one else to operate the equipment.
“Just a reminder, Mr. Smith, several departments have had significant cuts to their employees over the last two years and they have regrouped, reassigned, and managed to still cover what is required of their department,” said Catron.
Ward 4 Councilor Trae Ratliff asked the commission if the city was required to have a street sweeper. Smith said there are 24 BMPs in SN-4.
“You’re SN-4 is your stormwater permits and you have 24 that the city says, ‘Here’s what we’re going to do,’” said Smith. “You’re currently only doing three of them. Your operations – the change in the SN-4 permits starts in July and so with that being said, you all need to modify your permits.”
Compliance Coordinator Ray Hammons approached the podium and added that the city has been without a stormwater manager over the last year. Hammons said he and Planning and Development Director Taylor Tannehill have met with the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality in regard to the BMP.
“There is a tremendous amount of stormwater issues in our city, and for having to deal with not having a stormwater person over the financial situation this last year, has been the least to say a struggle,” said Hammons.
According to Hammons, the city promised to provide a street sweeper per the NS-4 permit.
“When you take someone and you put them in there in those positions, they can concentrate on getting that position taken care of, whether it’s abatement, being a police officer, being a street sweeper. When you spread it out over three or four different jobs to get it done, you can’t concentrate on three or four different jobs and get them done well,” Hammons said.
Ward 2 Councilor Keith Baker then asked Hammons if the city would be out of compliance with DEQ if they didn’t have a position for a street sweeper. Hammons advised the city was already out of compliance, and with the current SN-4 permit, they’d be be out of compliance with the DEQ.
Catron clarified that the city believed they had a solid stormwater management program, only to find out they were out of compliance by the DEQ.
The duties of the street sweeper and what they do compiles on several other departments and that trickles down to stormwater.
“It all bets together and you have to have people in those positions to be able to [work efficiently],” said Hammons.
The proposed budget is expected to be approved by June 21.
