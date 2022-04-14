Tahlequah Sports League baseball, softball, and T-ball players started playing games this week after having been rained out the week before. And this year, many parents, family, and friends noticed a change as they walked into either Phoenix Field or Anthis-Brennan Family Sports Complex: They were charged $1 to get in.
While many are embracing the change as a sign of the times, others are not as excited about paying a dollar to watch their children play ball. But Trae Ratliff, TSL president, said the new gate fee to necessity.
"Clearly the basis for it is sustainability. The big change is not a sports league change; it is across the league ball or recreation software across the board," he said.
According to Ratliff, Tahlequah sports leagues used to be set up, hosted, and run by volunteers. Those willing to work for free allowed visitors to enjoy weekly entertainment at no cost to families.
"Moms and dads would get the fields ready. Parents
were responsible for the concessions, bringing chips, and making hot dogs. They would be on a rotation," said Ratliff. "This was across the country. The referees and umpires were historically either other coaches, parents, or volunteers,"
Tahlequah is currently facing a labor shortage, and Ratliff said it is not just at restaurants around town. It is increasingly more difficult to find parents who are willing to work concessions. In the past, he has relied on volunteers, and it wasn't uncommon for people to "flake out."
"If you think about a labor shortage, everyone talks about how hard it is to get people to show up to work," he said. "Part of the model we have set up is we don't have any volunteers. I am the only hands-on volunteer who doesn't receive any compensation."
This year, umpires are paid between $30-$40 per game, and some games require two umpires. Per night, TSL requires between 11 and 16 umpires. The league is also paying concessions workers, and to be competitive with fast food, it is paying between $8-$10 per hour. Last year, at a lower rate, concession workers would come for a game and not return the next week. It wasn't uncommon for Ratliff to fill in by selling snacks while missing out on watching his own children playing ball.
He said it isn't bad for spectators to get in the habit of paying a little money at the gate. He thinks people who are accustomed to spending, even as little as a dollar per game, are more likely to invest in tournament play, where the league has always charged for admission.
Other leagues, including in Sallisaw's, are already charging an entrance fee to watch youth sports.
Ratliff said a $1 entrance fee is a good deal. This year, as has been done in the past, every game is a double-header. Teams will play 10 games over five nights, so for $5, a parent or grandparent can see their child play for the entire season.
Ratliff considered raising the price of registration from $65 to between $90 and $100, but he felt the cost of play would be out of reach for many players. Instead, the TSL board agreed to charge a gate fee.
One parent with multiple children in the league is admitted for free, as are coaches and assistant coaches who wear a team hat.
"In the end, volunteers don't show up. If I sent an email to the parents of the 841 kids and I asked them if they had to do mandatory concession duty, would they do that? Or would they rather pay $5?" said Ratliff.
He said investing in the game makes the program sustainable.
"If you want this to be here in three, four, or five years, you can find five bucks to watch your kids play," he said.
Sharon Jackson, a T-ball spectator, said she understands why there is a charge, but she's still upset about it.
"I've never heard of charging to watch a 4-year-old play any kind of ball. Parents need to get their butts off the couch to volunteer, if that's the case," she said. "A dollar per person isn't anything, but it's the principle of it."
On Tuesday night, Greg Boyle supported his son, who plays baseball. He thinks charging $1 was a good idea. He also believes the overall value of the game, which includes concessions, made the night enjoyable.
"It isn't a big deal. In short, it goes toward the program. The snack stands, all the proceeds go to that. I don't have a problem with that. For a dollar a person? That's not a big deal to me at all," said Boyle. "The snack stand is cheap. It's $2 for a hot dog or $3 if you want a chili dog. For $15, we fed three people. That's completely reasonable."
