Ballew retires from Carson Bank in Keys

J.C. Ballew is wrapping up a 21 year career with Carson Community Bank on March 25. He will retire from the organization as Keys market president, where he spent the majority of his tenure.
"J.C. has been the driving force behind the success of our Keys location from the start. He was instrumental in not only securing the bank site, but also building the customer base to a sustainable level very quickly. His great rapport with everyone in that area over the years has been instrumental in building our presence in that market," said Carson Community Bank President Drew T. Carson. "He has been a valuable asset to the bank and will definitely be missed."
Ballew began his career at the bank in 2000 as a loan officer in Stilwell, and in 2005, he helped the bank expand and open the Keys branch. For the past 17 years, he has worn many hats to help make the Keys branch successful, including branch manager, loan officer, and now his current role.
Ballew has helped many locals with financial situations, whether it be starting a business, helping a business grow, purchasing a home, buying a car, or borrowing money to get through a tough spot. He is known for his genuine and fun-loving nature, and making meaningful connections with customers to develop long-lasting relationships - which has helped the Keys location continue to thrive.
