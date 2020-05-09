Ballot 'security' viewed from partisan lenses

Within three days of an Oklahoma Supreme Court ruling that voters were not required to have absentee ballots notarized, the Legislature passed a bill reimposing the requirements, which was signed by Gov. Kevin Stitt Thursday evening.
The League of Women Voters Oklahoma, a nonpartisan political organization, along with two other plaintiffs, recently sued the Oklahoma State Election Board, citing concerns that the coronavirus put certain voters at risk. The lawsuit resulted in the state's high court ruling that a signed affidavit by voters in lieu of a notary's signature would suffice. Those who attempted to commit voter fraud would be subject to penalty of perjury.
The Legislature has essentially reversed that decision, but for the June 30 primary election, voters will be allowed to send in their absentee ballots with a copy of their driver's license or other identification instead of a notary's signature.
The language in Senate Bill 210 states that identification in lieu of a notary signature can be done if a public health emergency has been declared within 45 days of an election.
The new measure has received significant criticism from Democrats, while Republicans have praised the quick turnaround of the new bill. State Rep. Matt Meredith, D-Tahlequah, voted "no" against the bill and said he was disappointed with the legislation and that some people might not have access to things like a printer, or might not be able to easily obtain an identification.
"We should be worried about helping people, helping them have the right to vote," said Meredith. "There's a lot of people that died for that right to be able to vote and fought for our country for us to be able to vote. For us to take that away from some folks is just sickening."
Notary requirements for absentee ballots have been the standard in Oklahoma since the 1950s. State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, said that by allowing people to submit voter IDs or driver's licenses in lieu of a notary's signature, the state will increase the number of people able to vote.
"When you go vote, what do you have to do?" said Pemberton. "You have to show a copy of your voter ID or a driver's license. So what we're requiring here is no different than what is required for somebody to do in-person voting. It secures the voting, we have people who are who they say they are voting, and we don't have any fraud."
When registering, voters must include an identification number either from a driver's license or Social Security number. Some people - including Cherokee County Democrats Vice Chair Dell Barnes - argue that if it is required for registration, then the extra requirement should not be necessary at the ballot.
"The current [over-reaching] voter registration purges should definitely take care of those cases at question for the people suddenly concerned about election integrity," said Barnes. "Some more campaign integrity would be welcome. Perhaps campaign contributions, both monetary and PAC activity, should require the same level of scrutiny. Let's see how vigorously that is pursued before restricting voters."
While many view the new bill as voter suppression, others have argued a signed affidavit would do little to prevent fraud. Cherokee County Young Republicans Justin Kennedy said he is 100 percent in favor of making it easier for people vote, but thinks there should be measures in place to confirm identities.
"I'm all for transparency, but at the same time, I don't see why we would make things easier for people to cast a fraudulent vote," said Kennedy. "I'm not saying that's the intention by the Supreme Court's ruling, but I think somebody should have their identity verified if they're going to vote. You should, by all means, be a citizen of this country and eligible to vote to cast a vote."
For those deemed incapacitated or who have a doctor's note stating they cannot leave their home, they may have two witnesses sign an affidavit confirming the person's identity to submit to their election board. People still have time to register to vote. The cutoff deadline is June 5.
Libertarian Party Chairman Shannon Grimes did not return calls and emails by press time.
Learn more
For more information about the June 30 election, call the Cherokee County Election Board at 918-456-2261.
