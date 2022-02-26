BancFirst bringing children's theater to Tahlequah

Elementary students in Tahlequah will have the opportunity to enjoy a performance from the BancFirst Tour of the Oklahoma Children's Theatre.
Each year, BancFirst joins Oklahoma Children's Theatre to sponsor performances in communities around the state.
Oklahoma Children's Theatre scales down one of ots stage performances, including sets, costuming, and cast to take on the road to share a high quality, live theater experience with elementary school students in select BancFirst communities.
Oklahoma Children's Theatre will present Aesop's Fables to Heritage Elementary students on March 29, and Greenwood and Cherokee Elementary students on March 30. Aesop's Fables is a theater show that weaves four of Aesop's most famous fables into a performance that is fun, interactive, fast-paced, and full of surprises. Actors and audience together retell "The Tortoise and the Hare," "The Ant and the Grasshopper," "The Lion and the Mouse," and "The Boy Who Cried Wolf" in a fun and engaging way that's sure to delight and educate along the way.
"We're thrilled Oklahoma Children's Theatre will make a stop in Tahlequah this year," said Rob Headley, president of BancFirst Tahlequah. "Their plays are always entertaining and give the children and staff the opportunity to enjoy live theater."
The BancFirst tour will also make appearances in seven other Oklahoma communities this spring with a total of 12 performances. BancFirst has sponsored the program for over 20 years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.