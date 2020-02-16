Elementary students in Tahlequah will get to experience a free performance from the BancFirst Tour of the Oklahoma Children's Theatre.
Each year BancFirst joins Oklahoma Children's Theatre to sponsor performances in communities around the state.
Oklahoma Children's Theatre scales down one of their stage performances, including sets, costuming, and cast to take on the road to share a high quality, live theater experience with elementary school students in select BancFirst communities.
Oklahoma Children's Theatre will present "Rumpelstiltskin" to Cherokee Elementary School students on Feb. 20; Greenwood Elementary School students on May 11; and Sequoyah Pre-K Center students on May 12. "Rumpelstiltskin" was chosen for the touring production because it is entertaining and exposes children to the arts.
Cast members interact with the audience during the performance to engage students and personalize their experience.
"We're thrilled Oklahoma Children's Theatre will make a stop in Tahlequah this year," said Mark Gish, president of BancFirst Tahlequah. "Their plays are always entertaining and give the children and staff the opportunity to enjoy live theater."
The BancFirst tour will also make appearances in seven other Oklahoma communities this spring with a total of 15 performances. BancFirst has sponsored the program for over 20 years.
