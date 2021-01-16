BancFirst is offering Oklahoma businesses an easy way to apply for the new Paycheck Protection Program loans online at bancfirst.bank.
There are two loan types: First Draw Loans for businesses that are applying for PPP funds for the first time; and Second Draw Loans for customers who received a PPP loan in 2020. "We are pleased more PPP funds have been made available for small business owners," said Rob Headley, president of BancFirst Tahlequah. "These funds, as we know, are a lifeline and have preserved hundreds of thousands of jobs."
The latest PPP funding round comes after the initial program, part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act passed in March, ran its course in August. The new round sets aside $285 billion for the nation's small-business owners. Loans can be issued to qualified first-time PPP applicants. Small business owners who received PPP funds are eligible for a second draw if they are able to show a decrease of 25 percent in revenue this year.
