BancFirst raises money for HSCC

On April 15, the employees of BancFirst held a bake sale for the Humane Society of Cherokee County and raised $868 to help with the animals that the organization cares for. The bake sale is an annual tradition whose purpose it is to promote good causes. From left are: Shaun West, HSCC president; Autumn Huver; Martha LaNelle McCully, HSCC; Garland Jenkins; Shellie Vasquez; Elizabeth Elliott-Berry; Blake Davidson; Natalie Batt; Danne McMillan; and Chris Paul.