BancFirst Tahlequah President Rob Headley recently announced Tim Raburn has joined the staff as senior vice president/commercial lender.
“Tim is a strong addition to our Tahlequah team,” said Headley. “BancFirst has a long history of providing its customers with friendly, professional, and experienced service while building relationships throughout the communities we serve. Tim will continue to bring that approach to our commercial customers.”
Raburn has 22 years of banking and commercial lending experience. He earned a degree in finance from Oklahoma State University and graduated from Oklahoma Banker’s Association Commercial Lending School.
Raburn is a member of the Tahlequah Rotary Club, American Bankers Association, ABA CRE Lending Committee, and National Association of Homebuilders. He and his wife, Desiree Raburn, have two daughters: Kadence and Dylan.
“I’m very excited to be part of a bank that has remained loyal to its community roots,” said Raburn.
“I look forward to partnering with our local businesses, making new connections, and developing relationships in order to provide customers with a top-notch community banking experience.”
Raburn will office at the BancFirst branch at 130 S Muskogee Ave.
