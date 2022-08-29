Tahlequah High School's Orange Express will be performing a ‘90s rock music theme with an urban setting when they take the field Friday nights.
TPS Director of Bands Josh Allen said the high school’s band practices have gone well, so far.
“We have a very motivated, great group of students this year in our high school marching band. They show up early and stay late. They’re just jumping through every hoop we ask them to with a very good attitude. So, we think we’re going to have a very good year,” said Allen.
The group’s competitive performances and halftime shows will be evolving into more theatrics and movement for the 2022-‘23 school year by mixing rock and classical music with tunes from Nirvana, Johnny Cash, and Metallica. To complete the ‘90s aesthetic, band members will be using scaffolding as props to create an urban appearance, while wearing ‘90s-era punk clothing instead of traditional marching band uniforms.
Senior and Orange Express trumpet player Adam Vazquez said band is his favorite part of the day, and the reason he goes to school. He said he is not only looking forward to the first competition this year, but the theme for the competitions.
“It’s different. It’s new. We never do anything like this, like all the props. It used to be mostly marching. All we did was march, march, march, and play. This year, we are doing a lot more visuals and we’re dancing more,” said Vazquez.
Jaxon Stone, THS senior, baritone player, and low brass captain, said the band normally focuses on playing more classical music rather than modern music. Stone thinks using more visuals will impress audiences.
“I think it will be like a 'wow factor' because everyone is so used to just seeing us [a certain way]. We did a few visuals last year but nothing like this,” said Stone.
The reason the group will be performing a different music theme this year is to appeal to audiences.
“When you go into a competitive marching band season, you always try to find music the judges will love because you’re having to design a show that will score well,” said Allen. “The most important thing is that the audience will love it. Sometimes when you’re trying to walk that line between creating a show the judges will love, you kind of miss the audience. So this year, we went in another direction with some different designers.”
Band members are looking forward to their trip this year to Walt Disney World, where they will record on a Disney soundstage and perform in the parade in front of Cinderella’s Castle. This will be the band’s first national trip since, their last one was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Allen believes Tahlequah did a good job surviving the COVID-19 pandemic, which decimated several school marching band organizations. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the Orange Express had around 145 members, and they now have around 120 members, with eighth grade having around 40 members, seventh grade listing 65, and sixth grade with 75 students.
“The eighth grade is what affects your band numbers. Everybody across the board nationwide, their numbers are really low,” said Allen. “Most people started half of the kids they normally start in the sixth grade, if that, or they were shut down completely. We were lucky enough to find a way to make a band happen, and because of that, we have really, really, really great eighth-graders; there’s just less of them.”
Clarinet player and senior Courtney Preston said this is her eighth year in band, and she believes the reason numbers might be lower is people might have seen how their activity in competitions and football games were lower during the pandemic.
For people who are indecisive about joining the marching band, Preston said they just need to try it.
“Honestly, just do it. It looks scary and sometimes it can be scary, but once you get into [band], it’s just so much fun,” said Preston.
What's next
The Orange Express will be participating in the parade for the Cherokee National Holiday Saturday, Sept. 3 at 9:30 a.m. The band’s first marching band competition will be the Owasso Invitational Marching Contest at Owasso High School on Sept. 24.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.