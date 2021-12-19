Thanks to the overwhelming support of community members in the past few months, Blue Star Mothers OK No. 21 will continue its operations this year.
Christmas care packages were shipped overseas on Dec. 1 for deployed military from the county. Locals donated snacks, games, and postage, which made the project possible. Because of the generosity of everyday people, military personnel will be remembered this year over the holiday.
"Many Thanks to Arvest bank and their employees for sponsoring and providing Christmas gifts for the Dove Christmas project for Homebound Veterans. We are blessed to receive such great support from this community," said Elizabeth Hamilton, Blue Star Mother Bindery & Book donations/financial secretary.
