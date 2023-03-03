PARK HILL - An enduring fixture in Cherokee County is getting a new name and fresh look. Bank of Cherokee County, founded the same year as Oklahoma statehood in 1907, has been renamed "Local Bank."
After more than a century in business and nearly 30 years under the same ownership, bank leaders say the time is right to update the brand to better reflect its commitment to local communities across northeast Oklahoma.
"We have a proud and longstanding foothold in Cherokee County and are honored to serve our friends and neighbors for many decades. Renaming ourselves 'Local Bank' more accurately describes how we work closely with our customers and demonstrates our commitment to local communities across northeast Oklahoma," said Local Bank Chief Executive Officer and Board Chair Susan Chapman Plumb. "We have preserved many aspects of the old logo while updating it with a cleaner, more contemporary design. It will feel familiar to those accustomed to seeing our old logo but conveys a more modern look."
The bank's colors remain green and white, but a bright canary yellow has been added as an accent color. The distinctive border around the bank's name has received a modern update, and the words "Our Community Bank" written in the Cherokee syllabary have been added underneath the logo. Team members at Local Bank conferred with first-language Cherokee speakers and community members on how to best express the bank's deep connections and roots within the Cherokee Nation.
CEO and Board Chair Susan Chapman Plumb is a Cherokee Nation citizen, and Local Bank is the only female, Native-owned financial institution in the United States. Local Bank is a certified Community Development Financial Institution and a Minority Depository Institution. CDFIs and MDIs aim to provide credit, financial services, and financial literacy to underserved markets and populations.
These values guide Local Bank as a mission-driven institution striving to improve the communities it serves.
As the bank takes on its new name, it also expands into new markets. Bank of Cherokee County has operated branches in Hulbert, Park Hill, and Tahlequah for many years.
As the institution transitions to Local Bank, additional locations will open under the new name in Sallisaw and Grove.
Construction is also underway on a new, modern branch to replace the current bank in Hulbert, and Local Bank added a community and corporate events center in Park Hill last year.
"As northeast Oklahoma grows, our bank and services have grown, and we are confident that our customer-focused service will benefit communities outside of Cherokee County," said Chapman Plumb. "While our name has changed to 'Local Bank,' our dedication to personalized service and our responsibility to serve rural, minority and underserved populations is stronger than ever. We hope customers see and feel that in our new look and when they visit our new and existing locations."
Banking services will not be interrupted by the name change. Customers may use their current debit cards and checks carrying the Bank of Cherokee County name and logo, and auto drafts to and from customer accounts will not be affected. The bank's new website is www.localbank.com.
"Our current growth model and strategic plan going forward made this the perfect time to change our name to something that better reflects our mission and service model," said Local Bank President Luke Dobbins. "We are well-positioned to expand outside of Cherokee County into places where a community bank is needed. At the same time, it's important to maintain the same level of personal service and stay true to our mission of serving rural, minority and low-income communities."
Local Bank was established in Hulbert just before statehood in 1907. Its founders were a group of prominent Cherokee Nation citizens, including U.S. Congressman W.W. Hastings. Although the bank's name has changed over the years, its place as a fixture in the community is unwavering.
"We could not be more optimistic about our future," said Chapman Plumb. "Our position as a community bank uniquely suits us to expand into areas that have traditionally seen a shrinking bank presence and need services like ours. We are truly grateful for the loyalty our customers have shown us through the years, and we look forward to strengthening those relationships and forming new ones in our expanded markets."
