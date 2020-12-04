Banker views retirement as bend in the road

Mark Gish, president of BancFirst Tahlequah, won't have the same everyday tasks on his plate after he retires later this month, but he still has quite the to-do list.
Gish, who has been president since 1993, will work his last day on Christmas Eve. Born and raised in Sapulpa, Oklahoma, he didn't always plan to be a banker.
"I didn't care much for bankers when I was young," Gish said, with a chuckle. "When I was in college, every now and then, my dad would call me and go, 'Do you need some money in your account?' I'd go, 'I don't know, why?' And he said, 'Well, you do, because I just got charged $5 for an insufficient check.' I thought, how can those bankers charge me $5 when I'm only $18 in the hole?"
That same banker who charged him $5 would later become his boss when he worked at a bank in Sapulpa. He had graduated with a degree in agricultural economics from Oklahoma State University, and went work for the Federal Land Bank, which is now called the Farm Credit System. For the first two years, he was a lender for Muskogee, Cherokee, Adair, Sequoyah and Wagoner counties, before he would go on to work for banks in Broken Arrow and Wichita, Kansas.
During his time in Wichita, he still supervised several banks back in Oklahoma. But he was tired of traveling back and forth, so he and his wife, Gale, packed up and moved to Tulsa, where he worked for First National Bank. Gish was there during the failure of Penn Square Bank of Oklahoma City, which he said took a toll on his bank, but it was able to stay open.
After moving to work at the bank in Sapulpa, he got a call from the Rainbolt family, which owned BancFirst.
"The Rainbolts were my customers when I was at the First National Bank of Tulsa," said Gish. "I had loaned some money to them to buy some of these banks around the state. So I knew them and they knew me, and I just had this opportunity in Tahlequah."
Tahlequah wasn't unfamiliar to the Gish family. His parents had a lake house for around 50 years, so he would frequently make trips to town.
"We had absolutely no hesitation about moving here," he said. "We loved it here."
His two kids, Anna and Thomas, grew up in Tahlequah. And as his children grew, Gish got to see the town grow, too.
"It's changed a lot since I've been here, and it's changed a lot for the better," said Gish. "We have better public facilities, although some of them can always be improved. I think we have an improved school district, we have a wider variety of shops - small, independently owned businesses here in town. We really are a regional shopping area for the county; we just don't always get credit for it."
In the meantime, Gish has worn several different hats. He's been a member of the Tahlequah Rotary Club; was trustee of the Communities Foundation of Oklahoma; chaired the Tahlequah Community Fund for 20 years; served on the Tahlequah Public Works Authority Board of Directors; and was chair of the Tahlequah Regional Development Authority for 12 years.
In 2003, Gish discovered his love for flying, and now has his own small airplane and hangar.
"One of my best friends here in town, James Mahaney, got me into it - kind of by accident," he said. "It was the first time I had ever been in a small plane. I loved it and I thought, 'Man, I got to get me one of these.' So I learned how to fly here in town."
For several years, Gish has been cobbling together a list of things he needs to get done, and he's looking forward to having the time to do it. Some of the first chores he jotted down on an old yellow spiral notebook include drilling a new water well at his farm; getting his boat cover repaired; delivering his John Deere riding lawnmower to his son and son-in-law; and greasing the doors and repairing the hydraulic cylinders of his airplane hangar.
"I've never been worried about being bored, because I've always had stuff to do," said Gish. "Being raised on a farm, there's always something to do. So my dad drilled into us three boys that there's always work to be done and always a chore list."
Gish will miss his customers. While working at BancFirst, he has made many friends who ask him for advice every now and then. He doesn't mind the late-night phone calls about why someone's debit card isn't working, because it's part of the personal service he believes is imperative for a well-run business.
"We pride ourselves on personal service and skill," said Gish. "I love being a banker, but a bank is only as good as its community. If you have a community that's headed backward and in the wrong direction, so is your bank. If you've got a community that's growing and thriving, then so will your banking organization."
While Gish only has a few days until he is officially retired, it hasn't quite sunk in for him yet. He said he will likely be sad when it does, but not for long, as this is only a bend in the road.
"I'm not totally disappearing," said Gish. "I've got stuff to do."
You're invited
Locals are invited to BancFirst in downtown Tahlequah Dec. 15 and 17, from 2 to 4 p.m., for Pie with the Presidents. Customers and friends can stop by for pie and coffee, as BancFirst welcomes new President Rob Headley and thanks Gish for his many years of service.
