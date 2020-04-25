BANKING ON IT: Local institutions working to help customers who lost jobs, took pay cuts

The coronavirus has reduced wages and put many people out of work altogether, placing a widespread strain on finances - so local banks are working to help customers navigate the uncertain times.
Whether it's customers looking for relief on payments or small business owners needing a loan, Bank of Cherokee County and BancFirst in Tahlequah have been helping
those whose wallets have been hit the hardest.
After the federal government allocated $349 billion to allow people to apply for loans through Small Business Administration's Personal Protection Program (PPP), the funding ran out in under a month. Another $300 billion is slated for the program, but there is no guarantee those who apply will get loans.
BancFirst President Mark Gish said about 90 percent of business conducted over the past couple of weeks has been assisting customers will acquiring loans through the SBA.
"They can [apply], but they're not assured of being funded, because the SBA has allocated so much money," said Gish. "When that money is earmarked, they shut the spigot off."
The PPP loans BancFirst has helped people receive have ranged from $1,200 to $480,000. The bank has also worked with customers who may not be bringing in the same income as they were before. Gish said one thing about a small-town bank is that the company knows who its customers are, and are aware of their individual circumstances.
"Either they're furloughed, or they're having to work at home at reduced wages, or a lot of them have simply been forced to file for unemployment," he said. "When that's the case, we'll bend over backward to accommodate them. If we need to defer payments, we can do that, will do that, and we have done a lot of that."
BancFirst has had to temporarily close its Walmart location due to social distancing guidelines, but Gish hopes to have it back up and running in a couple of weeks.
Bank of Cherokee County has shuttered its lobbies and entrances to help curb the spread of COVID-19. In the meantime, it's been assisting customers with any financial hardships they've been enduring.
CEO Susan Plumb said everyone's situation is different, and that bankers have been there to help on each individual case. For instance, she said it's possible for some people to defer their payments, but that might not be best for the customer.
"When you defer a whole payment, it's takes the principal and the interest and puts it on the end of whatever your note is," said Plumb. "The interest never stops. So there are really two ways any bank, almost, can do it - and one would be to defer, which usually you charge a fee to do."
Bank of Cherokee County has reduced its fee for a deferred payment from $75 to $25, which covers administrative costs, said Plumb.
"The other thing you can do is just pay interest only," she said. "It leaves the principal just like it was and defers only the principal payment, and you pay only the interest."
Plumb said it depends on the situation, and some customers who are really in a bind might want to defer everything - both principal payments and interest - for two or three months. BCC has not seen a tremendous need for payment relief in recent weeks, but Plumb said a wave of customers looking for help could arrive in a couple of weeks.
"If you lost your job a month ago, you might have enough to pay your bills," she said. "So I think we'll probably have some impact in two weeks."
Meanwhile, BCC has had a fair number of customers looking for SBA loans. No customers have been turned away, although when the SBA ran out of funding from the government stimulus package, Plumb said it created a large backlog of applicants. However, she expects the bank will be able to get all the applications processed and approved by the time the next batch of funding is released.
While the BCC lobbies have been closed, Plumb said work will begin next week to begin coordinating the reopening.
Arvest Bank has also recently announced that it received approval for 9,705 small business loans, totaling more than $1 billion. Arvest is not currently accepting applications for SBA loans, as the SBA shut down its system to receive them. Once the next round of funding becomes available, it will continue to submit the applications it has already received before it begins accepting new applications for SBA loans.
