Santa and Mrs. Claus decided to make a pre-Christmas trip to Tahlequah Friday, when they visited a downtown business to greet boys and girls who dropped by to say hello.
BancFirst Tahlequah hosted a Safe Santa Drive-Thru at its downtown location, dedicating one of its lanes for vehicles to roll by and speak with St. Nick. During the Home for the Holidays Tahlequah Christmas Parade, the jolly old elf waited at the end of the reverse procession to waive goodbye to guests, but BancFirst employees didn't think that was enough face time.
“People got to see Santa at the end of the parade the other night, but I know not everybody was able to see him,” said Mindy Baker, BancFirst officer. “So he decided to fly on down from the North Pole and visit us here at BancFirst.”
Santa and Mrs. Claus usually have their schedules completely booked during December, since most years, they are expected to show up for an array of events in Tahlequah. The COVID-19 forced the cancellation of many of those activities, but the bank found a way around this year’s unusual predicament.
Santa and Mrs. Claus made sure to wear their masks, which they said the elves have gotten adept at making.
“It just gives the kiddos a chance to see him safely from their vehicle. Especially with the numbers on the rise of COVID, It just makes it tough. This way everybody gets to come through, drop of their list they have for him, and get some goodies,” said Baker.
As the cars rolled through, they were directed by BancFirst staff and volunteers from Tahlequah High School. Michael Torkelson donned his sweater dedicated to the leg lamp from “A Christmas Story.” Meanwhile, a group of girls from THS’ Soroptimist Club handed out popcorn and bags of items, including a DVD – “The Cherokee Word for Water” – that tells the story of former Cherokee Nation Chief Wilma Mankiller.
“The kids seem very happy,” said THS student Sequoua Brown. “It’s been a few people coming in every now and then. So far it’s been doing good, I would say. It’s kind of an easy project to do and get [service] hours in. Due to COVID, it’s a little different. We’re taking more precautions and having less people come to events and help, so the virus doesn’t have a bigger chance of spreading.”
Once cars made it to the front of the line, they were greeted by the Christmas couple. The kids handed them the official wish-list forms given to them by the bank, and in return received candy canes. Mr. Claus asked the children if they had been good this year and what they wanted for Christmas. Meanwhile, Mrs. Claus was happy to sign with anyone unable to hear them.
“[BancFirst] does an incredible job every year,” said Baker. “[Santa] usually comes in and Mrs. Claus knows sign language, so we have specific kiddos that come in just to see them. It’s a big deal because she can speak to them in sign language.”
