Bankruptcy won't affect local Boy Scout troops

The Boy Scouts of America announced Tuesday that the national organization has filed for bankruptcy under Chapter 11, but the decision will not directly impact the funding for Cherokee County groups.
Most of the local troops do not receive funds from the national organization, leaders say.
“The issues with national have nothing to do with us,” said Bill Butts, committee chair for Cub Scout Pack 730 and assistant scoutmaster for Boy Scout Troop 743. “Our funding is through council and local fundraisers.”
Cherokee County groups are under the umbrella of the Indian Nations Council of Tulsa. Bill Haines, Scouts executive and CEO of Indian Nations Council, released a letter to the scouting community this week.
“The Indian Nations Council has not filed for bankruptcy. Our Council is legally separate, distinct and financially independent from the national organization,” Haines’ letter stated. “Scouting programs will continue. This means that unit meetings and activities, district and council events, other Scouting adventures and countless service projects will take place as usual. In short, we expect no changes to the local Scouting experience in our 18-county service area.”
Local groups raise money through annual council fundraisers: popcorn sales in the fall and Camp Cards in the spring. Camp Cards are discount cards for area businesses.
Butts said they receive a varying percentage of the popcorn sales total, depending on the agreement the council has with the popcorn company. Fifty percent of the money raised from Camp Cards goes to either the individual Scout or the group.
“For the Troop, 50 percent goes to the Scout. At the Cub level, 50 percent goes to the troop, and the troop disburses funds for the Scout to go to camp, or if they choose not to go to camp, it stays with the pack because it rolls over each year and they may decide to go next year,” said Butts. “The funds earned could even be used at the Scout shop to purchase various things for scouting, like a compass. We can not give money directly to the Scout.”
The groups will start Camp Card sales on March 3. The Boy Scouts will hold individual sales, while Cub Scouts will be set up at area storefronts.
Butts said the local groups also accept donations and can work other fundraisers.
“The additional fundraiser has to be approved through council to make sure it’s viable and not illegal,” he said. “We’re not really funded at the troop level in any way by national.”
He said money raised by the national organization helps run its facilities, such as Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico. Locally, the groups use funds to cover the costs of awards, outdoor activities, gear, and more.
The “objectives” BSA filed for bankruptcy, according to a statement, are to equitably compensate victims who were harmed during their time in Scouting, and continue carrying out its mission for years to come. The “victims” are Scouts who may have been molested or sexually abused while in the program.
“The BSA intends to use the Chapter 11 process to create a Victims Compensation Trust that would provide equitable compensation to victims,” the BSA release states.
An estimated 1,000-5,000 victims may be compensated, according to an Associated Press article. Court papers released by the BSA state that more than 12,000 boys have been molested by 7,800 abusers since the 1920s.
“What’s happening is old cases coming to fruition,” said Butts. “Now, BSA is the forefront of youth protection in the nation.”
Youth Protection training is required annually by leaders, volunteers, and parents. Background checks are also conducted on adult leaders.
Butts said it’s not just the Scouts who are taught to do activities with another Scout present, which is known as the "buddy system." The organization uses two-deep leadership, meaning two adults are always around when a Scout is present.
“No Scout is left with an adult alone,” said Butts. “We strictly enforce two-deep leadership rules, as well as the buddy system.”
Many organizations, including some law enforcement officers, use the BSA Youth Protection as a model, according to Butts.
