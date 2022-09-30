In the midst of books are being challenged across the country, the Tahlequah Public Library’s first Banned Book Club got together Sept. 29.
With seven people in attendance, TPL Branch Manager Cherokee Lowe said she didn’t necessarily want everyone to be like-minded; she wants anyone with an opinion about banned books to attend and have a place to talk about the issue.
“I think that Tahlequah is really good about that. Even though people have opposing viewpoints, we’re able to have civil conversations and get together and converse about things. I think Tahlequah is kind of unique in that way,” said Lowe.
Event attendee Mickey Uppendahl said participating in the club seems like a way to help him and others in the area to learn about different perspectives.
“I think it’s important to understand viewpoints that are different from others and usually banning books comes out of trying to suppress viewpoints that are different. So to me, it’s important to learn about things that are different or viewpoints that are different – viewpoints that I don’t hold but are useful for me to understand the people who hold them,” said Uppendahl.
The books the club will be reading and discussing are a part of the American Library Association’s list for “Top 10 Most Challenged Books from 2021.” Some of these books include “The Bluest Eye,” “Gender Queer: A Memoir,” and “The Hate U Give.”
The library will provide books for the club to use, whether digitally or physically. Lowe said they are having to order more books, such as “Gender Queer: A Memoir” and “This Book is Gay,” due to people stealing copies for different reasons.
“Sometimes it’s on purpose,” said Lowe. “Somebody doesn’t want other people to read it, so they remove it. Sometimes it’s kids that either don’t have a library card or they don’t want to have to come up to the desk and check it out. They’re embarrassed, for whatever reason, but they need to read the information inside of it.”
Lowe said she hopes the club will offer a place for people in the community to have conversations about their feelings and thoughts on the subject of banned books.
Retired fifth grade teacher and event attendee Betty Smith said she thinks a book club focused on banned or challenged books can help individuals learn why book banning is happening.
“I want to know what it is that these people who are banning books fear. What harm do they think these books hold for people? And I’m worried if you are restricting someone else's access to information, you’re infringing on their rights,” said Smith.
Individuals wanting to get involved with the club they can go to eols.org or @tahlequahpubliclibrary on Facebook to know when the next meeting will take place.
Check It Out
The Tahlequah Public Library’s Banned Book Club will be meeting every month on a to-be-determined Thursday at 6 p.m.
