'Banning' books can make works more desirable

Banned Book Week continues across the country and throughout Cherokee County. Librarians and educators around Tahlequah celebrate literature that has been censored to bring awareness of the power of the written word.
"Banned Book Week is a time for us to recognize the fact that everyone has the right to read what they choose. That is one of the freedoms that we enjoy in this country. Banned Book Week is celebrated every year, usually during the last week of September," said Robin Mooney, manager of the Tahlequah Public Library.
Books are banned because some decide that they are not appropriate for a certain demographic, or because they want to control the content of a given library.
Most public libraries embrace the freedom to read.
Brian Cowlishaw, professor of English at Northeastern State University, said that most "banned" books are not actually banned.
"First, let's define 'ban.' It's very rare that a book is banned in the dictionary sense: banished and forbidden from returning. Mostly what happens is 'soft censorship' - school boards, principals, or administrators look at a particular book, realize it has been 'challenged' at some point, and wanting to avoid controversy - i.e. angry parents - they choose another, 'safer' book unlikely to annoy anyone. Most censorship happens beforehand, behind the scenes," he said.
Most books that are banned fall under the category of young adult literature because parents are concerned about what their youth are reading.
"Banned little-kid books are rare. Teenagers are still children, legally speaking, but practically and realistically speaking, they're not just children; they're growing up fast. The banning/censorship is generally because of content that parents believe will harm their young adult, primarily adult language - swear words - sexual references, and alcohol, drug, or smoking," said Cowlishaw.
Mooney explained that many Americans are drawn to banned books by virtue of the fact that they are banned. In this sense, banning books can be counter productive.
"As Americans, we value our freedoms - our rights. When someone tries to control our rights, such as taking away the right to decide what is acceptable reading material, then those who value the right to read take a stand. Another way to think of the draw is that, often, books that are banned are read simply because they are banned. Some people get a kick out of reading a book that has been banned," she said.
Troy Sanford responded on the Tahlequah Daily Press Saturday Forum on Facebook. He shared a story of how his grandmother watched a movie solely because it had been challenged.
"Banning books will just make the books more desirable," he said. "I asked [my grandmother] why she wanted to see it and she told me she didn't like others telling her what she could and could not watch in the privacy of her own home."
Cowlishaw explained that many parents who wish to have a book banned have not read the books themselves, so they may not understand the value of the book. He referred to a South Park episode where the show's protagonists are excited to get their hands on "Catcher in the Rye," because it was banned.
"They figure it must be awesome. They all get their hands on it, then are terribly disappointed when it's just this 'whiny' teenager complaining," he said.
Many academics and librarians do not like the practice of banning books because it limits people's reading opportunities.
"I feel extremely lucky that my parents and my teachers, to my knowledge, never kept a book out of my hands," Cowlishaw said.
"They figured, 'As long as he's reading, that's good.' I feel that way myself,."
Mooney explained that readers should not feel guilty about reading a book that interests them because it was banned.
"Banned books can be appealing simply on their own merit," she said.
"They are classics or newer books that are well written. People should enjoy reading a banned book just as much as they enjoy reading anything else."
