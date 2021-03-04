A woman was taken to jail after she tried stealing $230 worth of merchandise.
On Feb. 25, Tahlequah Police Officer Mitchell Sellers was dispatched to Walmart to investigate a shoplifting incident. Dispatch advised the suspect was wearing gray sweatpants and a hoodie, and checking out on the grocery side.
Sellers arrived and made contact with Elizabeth Green as she was leaving the store.
“She stated that she left the items inside after being confronted by Walmart employees,” said Sellers.
Green was escorted back inside the store, where she met with Asset Protection employee David Callison. He said Green was in the grocery side of the store when she began "messing" with merchandise in her basket.
“David stated the female started placing bar code stickers on the merchandise she selected. David stated Elizabeth then walked to women’s wear and she added more bar code stickers,” said Sellers.
Green walked to self-checkout, where she rang up the merchandise. Callison said the items weren’t ringing the correct price and Green only paid $162.
Callison and another employee confronted the woman when she left her basket and fled to her vehicle.
Sellers said items worth $238 were recovered and Green was transported to jail for shoplifting.
