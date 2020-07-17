Bar owners unite: Local businesses meet to set forth sweeping safety measures

In an effort to have one collective voice, owners and managers of several local bars met at Kroner & Baer Pub Thursday evening to discuss what protocols the establishments should have in place regarding the COVID-19 virus.
Owners are hoping to avoid having to shutter their doors again, after city and county officials told them to do so in March due to the coronavirus. Closing up shop can lead to financial turmoil that none of the business owners want to experience.
“I don’t want to get shut down for 11 weeks again,” said Kroner & Baer owner Bill Worthington.
As cities, states, and the country as a whole have seen surges in positive COVID-19 cases, the owners want to implement measures across the board so they can show officials they can safely have patrons at their establishments.
“Collectively, we need to get together and do something for our patrons, to make them feel safer coming out, especially with big corporations going with mask requirements and things like that,” said Andre Chaffin, exalted ruler of the Tahlequah Elks Lodge. “We’ve always been the low man on the totem pole since COVID started – you know, ’shut the bars down because everybody is going to get it at the bars.’”
The group has plans to submit a letter to the city, informing them of the safety precautions they want to implement. They also have an intention to create a Tahlequah Bar and Restaurant Association. Brian Berry, owner of The Branch, and Worthington said having an association could give the group a stronger voice when they address the Tahlequah City Council with their concerns.
People from Kroner & Baer, Elks Lodge, Ned’s, Dewain’s Place, The Branch, and The Grill all agreed to require employee s to wear masks. For now, they do not plan on requiring guests to wear masks, although they will in the event the city mandates masks for the public. They all discussed the difficulty of having customers wear masks while they’re trying to eat or drink.
“In Walmart, you’re not consuming anything,” said Kyle Hancock, manager at Dewain’s. “Our whole business is based on consumption.”
While they will not require masks, the group agreed to encourage their patrons to wear them when they come inside. They also would prefer if guests could wear masks when they move around the establishment, and take them off when they are socially distant from other customers. Chaffin said they plan on adding signage at the Elks Lodge.
“I think we’re going to put signage on all of our tables that’s basically going to say, ‘We like being open, we like being able to serve you, and in order to help us be successful and not be shut back down, if you would help us by putting your mask when you go into the crowd,’” she said.
With most of the local places in town having large outdoor spaces, the owners agreed to allow customers to remove their masks while outside. Some of them plan on taking the temperature of those who come to their bar, but others expressed concern that doing so would require them to make extra hires, which would create more expenses.
The watering holes in town are clearer than they’ve ever been, said the group. But they plan on stepping it up further to ensure frequently touched surfaces are sanitized. They also want customers who have symptoms of COVID-19 or are feeling ill to stay home.
“We’re really going to try our best to prevent the spread of COVID,” said Gary Kirkpatrick, owner of Ned’s.
