Barbecue contest to support Special Olympics

The Cherokee County Special Olympics will soon host its Que For A Cause contest with raffles, concessions and lots of barbecue.
Special Olympics Oklahoma area director Kent Davis said there are 40-plus teams representing seven states set to compete in the three-day event at the Anthis Brennan Sports Complex. Gates open to the public at 11 a.m. on Oct. 8.
'We're inviting the public to come out and have a good time with us," said Davis.
Admission is free. Davis said concessions will be available, as well as entertainment, raffles for a smoker and dinner for 15 from Double Barrel BBQ and a televised showing of the Oklahoma vs. Texas football game.
"The Tahlequah Outlaws are providing a dunk tank," said Davis. "We're hoping to get some local celebrities [to participate]."
Two members of the Tahlequah Outlaws Special Olympics team will compete in the barbecue contest.
The public is also invited to participate in a Taster's Choice contest from noon to 1 p.m.
"Twenty of the teams have agreed to cook pulled pork for the public to judge," said Davis.
Tasters must purchase a $10 armband to participate in the contest.
"After that, we have World Barbecue Champion David Bouska dong a live cooking demonstration," said Davis.
Davis and his son decided to start Que For A Cause in 2021. Davis said this first contest was a huge success and everyone enjoyed themselves.
"We're hoping to continue to grow this and do it every year," he said.
All proceeds help the area's Special Olympics teams.
In the past, Davis said he noticed smaller schools in the area weren't participating in the Special Olympics. He's hoping to provide these schools some grants so they can take part in competitions.
Davis said the event's presenting sponsor is Davis Oil of Tahlequah.
Check it out
More information about Que For A Cause and a flyer for the upcoming event is available on its Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/Que-For-a-Cause-BBQ-Contest-100304328951462.
