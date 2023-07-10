July is National Grilling Month, and for many Cherokee County residents, where there’s smoke, there’s barbecue.
In a July 1 Saturday Forum on Facebook, Daily Press readers were asked what makes the best barbecue, and many preferred their meats made low and slow.
Kristina Brown said slow cooking and great meat prep is the best way to start making barbecue. Clint Sunday agreed with Brown.
“If you’re in a hurry, you’re doing it wrong,” said Sunday. “I like the reverse sear method.”
Sunday said he is an expert at mesquite-smoking salmon and a medium-cooked New York strip.
“I prefer propane for temperature control and convenience, but I put a smoker tube next to the center burner underneath with wood pellets of my choice. Hickory is a classic, but oak, apple, and pecan are three of my favorites,” he said. “I wait for the tube to ignite and then spray it out with a spray bottle, and then [turn] the middle burner off. I let food ‘cook’ and smoke at low temperature until the pellets start burning up, then use the reverse sear method to finish everything up.”
Smoking is a popular method used by several barbecue establishments in the area, although techniques vary there as well.
“We don’t use any electricity, propane, [or] gas to our smoker. It’s all done with love and takes hours,” said Justin Phillips, owner and chef at The Bird and Bison in Keys.
Phillips said his smoked brisket and pineapple bowls are favorites among patrons.
“How I prepare [the brisket] is with lots of trimming – the brisket needs just enough fat to render properly and keep the brisket moist and juicy. We use a mix of hickory and oak,” he said.
Brisket is also featured in the restaurant’s rice bowls. Phillip gets many of his ingredients locally, like Saturday’s sandwich special.
“We source from Tahlequah Farmers’ Market,” said Phillips. “[On our Saturday special], the bread, the green tomatoes, the garnish, and the edible flowers [were] all from local growers in Cherokee County,” said Phillips.
In town at Double Barrel BBQ, owner Nick Davis said all the restaurant’s meats are smoked.
“We come from a competition barbecue background. so we focus on attention to detail and sourcing the highest-quality ingredients to provide the best product possible, said Davis.
Of the items Double Barrel BBQ serves every day, Davis said brisket is most popular and sells out quite often.
“We also have ribs on Wednesdays and brisket burnt ends on Friday, both which are very popular,” said Davis.
For those ready to get their grills on at home, meat must reach a specific internal temperature to be thoroughly cooked and safe to enjoy.
“It is important to have a good thermometer to check temperature of meat,” said Heather Winn, Oklahoma State University Extension Service educator.
For beef, pork, and lamb, Winn said the meat must reach 145 degrees Fahrenheit and be left to rest for three minutes before consumption; for ground meats, the proper temperature is 160 degrees Fahrenheit; and chicken must reach 165 degrees Fahrenheit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.