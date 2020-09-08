When many people think of a nonprofit organization, their minds go to something along the lines of a charity or social movement organization. A nonprofit water district, however, is a little bit different.
The difference between a nonprofit water district and a for-profit water district usually stems from how their price regulations function and how they obtain their water.
According to Andrea Kopaskie at efc.web.unc.edu, nonprofit water districts are often managed by a local or state government and follow their rates, while for-profits are often managed by investors who can set many of their own prices without much regulation.
However, some nonprofit water district in Cherokee County have a source of controversy from time to time, due to sediment or discoloration in the water. That's not the case in District 2, said one official.
“We’re a nonprofit,” said Bruce Bardell, chairman of the board for Cherokee County Rural Water District 8. “We transfer water from city to rural housing in the Briggs area. We do not produce water, though. We purchase from Tahlequah. We have a contract with the city and have a sales price; that’s how we make our money.”
Kopaskie also claimed 88 percent of the nation is served by a public, nonprofit water district.
Bardell said his district does not serve a large area, and that he has a hard time getting new water wells to work with.
“We only have about five square miles that we operate over and somewhere around 400 houses,” said Bardell. “One of the issues that we face is that the Cherokee Nation doesn’t drill new wells all that often.”
Despite these issues, Bardell said he has never really had to deal with customers upset with their quality of water. He said there are numerous stages and tests the water has to be put through to ensure it is safe to be distributed.
“I've never really had to deal with an upset customer in regard to dirty water,” said Bardell. “We flush our hydrants regularly and take other measures to alleviate that problem before it can happen. We have to comply with regulations on testing, even though it is not our water. It’s in our custody and care to ensure we are diligent in the delivery of our customers water.”
Bardell explained how the water will arrive in good shape already, and his water district's main priority is to make sure it stays that way.
“We have to use our practices to maintain the integrity of the water and keep it in a usable form,” he said.
