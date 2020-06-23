'Bark Park' construction to be discussed

The city of Tahlequah is hosting a public discussion about a possible dog park.
Mayor Sue Catron said the city has been advised that an anonymous donor, or group of donors, are interested in funding construction of the park.
"A tentative location has been identified, although other options are possible. We would like to involve our community dog lovers in the planning and development of this park," said Catron.
Lora Buechele, fellow dog owner and project coordinator for Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust, said she is excited about the opportunity for a "Bark Park" in the community.
"A community dog park has many benefits for both people and pups, such as being outdoors in the fresh air, the opportunity to get out and be active, and taking a break from the daily routine," she said.
Catron said she remembered an enthusiastic Buechele when the dog park was first discussed.
"Her statement was, 'If you ever start building a Bark Park, that's my project. I want to help with that.' I suspect she's not the only one who will want to help make this a reality," Catron said.
The public discussion will involve residents providing input and offering suggestions on the possible park.
The event will be Wednesday, July 1, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Tahlequah Armory Municipal Center on Water Street.
"This site was chosen because it is large enough to allow for social distancing. We are asking those who plan to attend to RSVP to allow us to monitor numbers. If interest should be greater than expected, we will make other arrangements," Catron said.
Those who plan to attend are strongly encouraged to wear masks.
Get involved
To RSVP on the dog park meeting, call 918-456-0651.
