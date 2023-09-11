Local FFA and 4-H members rounded out the 2023 Cherokee County Fair with a livestock show on Saturday, Sept. 9.
The competition featured four species-specific contests for pigs, goats, cattle, and sheep.
Shelby Tannehill, Hulbert FFA president and senior, said since this will be her last year to participate in the livestock competitions, she is both excited and sad. Shelby also liked having the opportunity to compete with her goats in the new Cherokee County Livestock Arena.
District 1 Commissioner Bobby “Cub” Whitewater said he had not heard any complaints about the new facility, but after the end of the fair, the commissioners would be open to input on any future adjustments.
“We can make some adjustments to placement – whatever we need to do,” Whitewater said. “We’ll get everybody’s feedback and input and see what they prefer, such as if there is any adjustments we need to make. That’s what it’s all about, making it easy on the kids and keeping them interested.”
Shelby said a lot of competitors will participate in jackpots – shows typically completed in one day and involving mainly youth – leading up to the fall county fair. But most will use the show as a way to prepare for the Tulsa State Fair, the American Royal in Kansas City, Missouri, the Oklahoma Youth Expo, and more.
“I think livestock showing is one of those things that gives you so many meaningful skills,” Shelby said. “It teaches you responsibility and to own your actions, because at the end of the day, it doesn’t matter what anyone else does. If you outwork people or out show them, then you’ll come out OK.”
Brixy Ziese, a Keys FFA member and junior, said that after the county fair, the livestock competitions just get “bigger and bigger” from there.
Ziese showed her ewes, and she has been competing in the sheep portion of livestock shows the past three years. Ziese said while the hardest part of the day was making sure her sheep were behaving correctly during the competition, her favorite part was getting the experience and her placings.
Jane Erica Quindara, Tahlequah FFA president and senior, competed in several portions of the 2023 Cherokee County Fair, including the poultry, goat, and rabbit shows.
“I’m actually really excited [for the rest of the season] because [my doe] came all the way from Texas, so I may have a better chance of winning a lot more this year,” Jane said. “Since this is my last year, I want to make sure I’m doing all the things I’ve been wanting to do.”
While her animals were still green – an animal that is still fairly young and has not reached its full potential – Jane said they just needed more time to fill out better.
The show signified the start of the rest of the show season, but it also marked the end of the 2023 fair, as did the OHCE and 4-H Fashion Revue. The fashion revue is where OHCE and 4-H members model their homemade garments and accessories they individually entered in the indoor exhibits portion of the fair.
As the day winded down, another telling sign of the completion of the fair was the empty tables and spaces where the indoor exhibits were kept, as entrees were taken home after the competition.
