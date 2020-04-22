An ages-old disagreement about the origin of Barren Fork Creek and the correct spelling of its name resurfaced recently, and despite arguments to the contrary, officials are sticking with their traditional assertion that it's "Barren," not "Baron."
After the recent publication of an article on the demolition of the old Eldon Bridge, which crosses the Barren Fork Creek, the cyclical kerfuffle erupted again on social media. The Tahlequah Daily Press had posted a photo, and used "Barren," in keeping with official records. When a handful of readers challenged the spelling, TDP said it was deferring to those records, as well as experts on the subject - but the explanation of that rationale prompted further criticism. One man said he had lived there all his life, so he should know; another said his grandmother was a resident, and therefore, "I don't care" what the experts say.
The discussion has since ended, and a couple of respondents have removed their prickly comments from Facebook. But the dispute is one in which historians and a longtime watershed expert have repeatedly taken a stand. And the law is on their side.
While some folks claim the creek is spelled "Baron," in state statutes it is spelled "Barren." In the Oklahoma Scenic Rivers Act OS 82 Sections 896.1-896.16, the Oklahoma Legislature designated free-flowing streams as scenic river areas. According to the statute, "The Barren Fork Creek in Adair and Cherokee Counties" was designated as "scenic," along with the Illinois River in Adair, Delaware and Cherokee counties.
But before it went by the "Barren Fork Creek," the old watering hole had another name.
"In 1841, the name of the creek was the Fork of the Illinois River," said Ed Fite, Grand River Dam Authority vice president for rivers operations and water quality. "In 1841, a prolonged drought occurred in the region... The creek dried up completely, and was void of any appreciable water. Locals and officials of that era then started referring to the stream as the Barren Fork of the Illinois River."
In the Indian Pioneer Papers, a 1936 writing project by the Oklahoma Historical Society and the history department at the University of Oklahoma that detailed the story of migration to Oklahoma, the old creek was included in multiple stories from interviews with early settlers. In it is a report of the drought, referenced by Fite.
Elizabeth Ross, one of the field workers for the IPP, wrote in a June 10, 1937, report on the Origin of Barren Fork that "fork of the Illinois" had become "dry as a bone."
"One could drive the entire length of the bed of the stream in a vehicle, or ride along the bed on horseback," she wrote. "All grass, vines and wild shrubs along the banks of the stream became dry and brown; so did the foliage of the numerous trees, large and small, along the stream. The scene was one of desolation."
Eventually, the drought of 1841 became of thing of the past, but the controversy on the spelling of "Barren" continued. Ross wrote that in the 20th century, "the name of the Barren Fork is often misspelled."
"Some think the name is Baron Fork, others Barn Fork, and yet others, Barron Fork," wrote Ross. "In the latter instance, the supposition seems to be that the name was given for an individual of the name of Barron. … But as old maps, documents and newspapers reveal, the correct name of the winding stream is Barren Fork - in full, the Barren Fork of the Illinois."
The persistent confusion about the spelling of the creek remains, though, as throughout the years, maps from the GRDA have labeled the creek both "Barren" and "Baron." Fite sent copies of some of these to the TDP. Bridgehunter.com labels the old Eldon Bridge as the Baron Fork Creek Bridge. However, that same webpage features a photograph showing a sign next to the bridge that reads "Barren Fork Creek."
Today, a sign along the road uses the "Baron" spelling, which is likely the one to which some residents referred. Dr. Brad Agnew, former history professor at Northeastern State University and an author of a book about the Tahlequah area, has a theory about that.
"You can find it both ways on both maps, but I've always been sort of convinced that that explains the reason it was spelled that way, and nobody can figure out who the 'Baron' was, if there was a 'Baron,'" said Agnew.
Long before the people of today enjoyed the natural resources located around Northeast Oklahoma, the waterways were used as landmarks,and in some cases for ferries. In another report by Ross, July 14, 1937, she wrote that due to a significant amount of rainfall, ferry boats became necessary at several points along streams and tributaries of the Illinois River.
That explains why Lake Tenkiller was once called Tenkiller Ferry Lake.
"One of the old-time ferries was situated at a point on the Illinois River between the present Sequoyah Club and the mouth of the Barren Fork, which is the largest tributary of the Illinois," Ross wrote. "This was the Keys Ferry. During some years, it was operated by a pioneer woman who was often referred to as 'Aunt Sally' Keys, a widow, whose husband in his lifetime may have been the original proprietor."
There are many stories in the Indian Pioneer Papers that reference the "Barren Fork Creek," but as time moves on, it's not uncommon to see signs or information about the creek that spell it "Baron Fork Creek," or occasionally, "Barron."
For Agnew, "Barren" seems most logical.
"But I don't think anybody would want to stake their life on that," he said.
