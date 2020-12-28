Bars in limbo for NYE; most locals plan on staying in

New Year’s Eve will look a little different this year, as bars have been left in limbo as to whether they can stay open past 11 p.m., while COVID-19 continues to intervene in Oklahoma’s night life.
Local bars and pubs will be open for people to celebrate Dec. 30, but for how long remains to be seen. A temporary restraining order was issued on Gov. Kevin Stitt’s executive order to prevent bars from closing at 11 p.m., but the reprieve was only granted for 12 days. According to reports, the Alcoholic Beverage Laws Enforcement Commission is not enforcing the curfew at any bars or restaurants until a hearing on the issue is held Wednesday, Dec. 30, at which time establishments are expecting to hear more news on whether they will be allowed to stay open until midnight.
At The Branch, manager Justin Kelley said the downtown business will find some way to ring in the new year with its customers.
“If we’re able to be open until 2 [a.m.], we’re definitely going to do a midnight toast,” said Kelley. “We’re going to do complementary champagne either way. So if we end up having to close at 11 p.m., we’ll probably do a toast probably 15 minutes before we close or something.”
The turnout at The Branch is usually solid during a normal year, but with the ongoing pandemic, it’s unclear what it and many other places will look like. The restaurant typically has a band perform, but with the lack of clarity regarding curfews, it’s difficult for businesses to book a band in advance. Kelley said The Branch did recently roll out some new menus. Customers will also notice a new selection of wine, some of which Kelley said will be going for $3 a glass.
Dewain’s Place is playing it by ear, according to Manager Holland Riddle. The bar typically has live music on New Year’s Eve, but no plan has been made for that, yet. Riddle said the Dewain’s Place Facebook and Instagram pages will be updated beforehand to let patrons know.
“We are definitely going to do a merch raffle,” she said. “It will be stuff from our distributor, like T-shirts, a keychain lanyard, a bandana, a hat, and we might throw some Dewain’s stuff in there like we always do.”
Another longtime Tahlequah establishment is also improvising, as Ned’s waits to see how late it can stay open. Aside from the usual festivities, manager Kyle Drake said no additional plans are in the works.
“We usually have champagne and watch the ball drop, but it’s so busy we don’t do much extra,” he said. “This year, if we do get to stay open, we plan on going half capacity.”
At Kroner & Baer Pub, local band RC & the Ambers will perform for those looking for some musical accompaniment with their beer. The band is set to start at around 6:30 p.m. It’s likely the pub will stay open until midnight, if it is allowed to, depending on Wednesday’s ruling.
In a Facebook Saturday Forum, readers were asked how they plan on celebrating New Year’s Eve this year, if they will alter their behavior after the year rolls over as COVID-19 numbers continue to rise, and if they plan to take the vaccine when it becomes available. Many of respondents don’t plan on going out this year.
“I will continue to wear a mask, social distance, and take the vaccine as soon as possible,” said Pam Summer. "I will definitely not be going to a NYE party. Maybe next year.”
Brad Wagnon said he will celebrate with the people he sees all the time: his wife and mother.
“I plan to continue to wear my mask, social distance and wash my hands as much as possible,” he said. “I will take the vaccine because I have a couple of risk factors and I help my mother who is over 65 with things like groceries and transportation.”
Danie Hinds said she will be spending New Year's on a date, which she is hoping goes well.
“I’ll continue to not wear my mask unless I am in a public building where I have to be in close proximity to people,” she said. “And I will not be getting the vaccine because I have severe allergies and would not like to risk anaphylactic shock or worse.”
In an online poll, readers were asked what they plan to do for New Year’s Eve. Out of the respondents, 76 percent said they will stay home by themselves or with people who they live with; 8 percent were undecided; 6 percent said they will enjoy a small get-together with friends and family at a home; 6 percent said they will be out of town or out of state on vacation; and 4 percent plan to go to a local club or other venue with friends.
