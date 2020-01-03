MUSKOGEE - The Bass Reeves Conference Committee, called "the Posse," will honor U.S. Deputy Marshal Bass Reeves near the 110th anniversary of his death in 1910. A special memorial event will be held on Saturday, Jan. 12, at 3 p.m. at the Three Rivers Museum in Muskogee.
In period dress, re-enactors with the Bass Reeves Legacy Troupe will remember the legendary lawman who concluded his 34-year career serving as a Muskogee Police officer. Music and individual tributes will celebrate his life. This will be followed by refreshments at the museum. The museum will charge its regular admission fee for this event of $5 for adults and $3 for children.
Reeves was among the first African Americans to serve as a marshal west of the Mississippi. Making over 3,000 arrests during his illustrious career marks him as one of the most successful lawmen in U.S. history. Though his gravesite in Muskogee is unknown, his tombstone is displayed at Three Rivers Museum.
The Posse is raising funds to create a larger-than-life statue of Bass Reeves to be placed near the police beat he walked while a Muskogee officer. The hat will be passed at the conclusion of the memorial for those wishing to donate to the statue fund.
Each year, the Conference Committee hosts the Bass Reeves Western History Conference to bring attention to this outstanding Oklahoma lawman. This year's event will be held on July 24-25 in Muskogee. More information is available at bassreevesconference.com.
