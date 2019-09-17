BIRMINGHAM, Alabama — Northeast Oklahoma will be reeling in a much-needed economic windfall when the Bassmaster Elite Series rolls into Lake Tenkiller Sept. 19-22, bringing anglers, fans and national media coverage to areas damaged or closed by flood waters earlier in the year.
“Oklahoma is excited to welcome the Bassmaster Elite Series tournament to Lake Tenkiller later this month,” said Lieutenant Governor Matt Pinnell. “This event will have a huge economic impact for our state, and is an especially welcome event to this region following the flooding earlier this year. We are thankful to our partners with Bassmaster and are thrilled to have tournament participants and fans in northeast Oklahoma. Oklahoma has some of the best fishing in America, and we look forward to showing that off at Lake Tenkiller.”
According to data and estimates gathered from previous Bassmaster Elite event host cities, a typical Elite Series tournament drives in excess of $1.1 million in direct economic impact during the week of the tournament. Coupled with long-term coverage of events across media outlets ranging from ESPN2, ESPN Classic, and The Pursuit Channel to local outdoor columns, and Elite Series destinations see an average of $17.9 million in tourism revenue over two years.
The 2019 Elite Series events have drawn an average of 12,200 fans, who come to enjoy a variety of free, family friendly activities surrounding the tournament. Festivities during the four-day event include live music, kids’ activities, and demo boat rides. The Elite Series Outdoors Expo, as well as semifinal and final weigh-ins, will be held at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah.
In addition to the Elite Series event, the 2019 Basspro.com Bassmaster Central Open at Grand Lake visited Grove from Sept. 12-14. More than 300 competitors participated in the event.
Heavy rain and flash flooding forced officials to postpone the 2019 Cherokee Casino Tahlequah Bassmaster Elite tournament at Fort Gibson Lake in May, and high waters ultimately forced the 30-mile move to Lake Tenkiller for the upcoming tournament.
