Do bats have belly buttons?
That was just one of the questions asked at the Echolocation Mobile Bat Exhibit at Tenkiller State Park’s Driftwood Nature Center on Thursday, Aug. 24.
Derek Kelsey, manager of Alabaster Caverns State Park, drove his “batmobile” across Oklahoma to offer an interactive and immersive experience for visitors to learn about the science behind bats, and perhaps even debunk a few myths about the infamous creature of the night.
The batmobile is a trailer outfitted inside to resemble a bat’s cave. In the “batcave” were photos, fun facts, trivia, games, and bat bones. An educational video about bats played in the background.
“Bats get such a bad rap from movies,” Kelsey said. “We go around and try to educate people about how much bats help us. Did you know they eat upwards of 500 insects in one hour? Without bats, insects would eat all our crops. They’re great pollinators, too. And guano [bat excrement] is one of the best fertilizers there is.”
According to Kelsey, “blind as a bat” is an old saying, but it’s not based on fact. Bats can see, but they do not use sight to track prey. They use a navigation system known as echolocation, which is the ability to track prey using sound. It can be thought of as a bat’s superpower. Bats send out a high-frequency noise through their mouths and noses, and by hearing the signal’s echo, they can pinpoint exactly where their prey is located.
“Let me show you something,” Kelsey said, holding up a 6-foot-wide wooden cutout of a pair of bat’s wings. “This is the wingspan of a flying fox bat. It’s the biggest bat in the world.”
Next, Kelsey held up a tiny wooden cutout of a pair of bat’s wings, in the palm of his hand.
“This is the wingspan of the smallest bat in the world,” Kelsey said. “It’s called a bumblebee bat. This is similar in size to the bats we have in Oklahoma.”
Another myth about bats is that they attack humans. This fiction evolved from Bram Stoker’s “Dracula.”
“Bats rarely attack humans. They try to avoid people,” Kelsey said. “Vampire bats are what everyone’s scared of. We don’t have any vampire bats anywhere close to here. And even if we did, they don’t go after humans. They prefer livestock. There’s even one species that feeds on birds.”
Having said that, Kelsey added with a chuckle, “My favorite part of my job is leading the cave tours and watching people scream and jump when bats fly right by their heads.”
There were no live bats inside the batcave.
“I don’t have any bats with me today,” Kelsey said. “They eat about half their body weight in insects per day, so keeping them alive that long is hard. Plus, the heat is too much for them.”
Alabaster Caverns State Park is in Northwestern Oklahoma, 35 miles north of Woodward near the panhandle. It is home to a big main cave and four smaller caves. Patrons can purchase tickets to go wild-caving or spelunking.
“We even have one cave where you can camp overnight,” Kelsey said. “It’s $45, and there are platforms you can sleep on, but you have to bring all the rest of your own gear, even your own light source. It’s about as primitive as you can get for camping.”
What’s next for Bat Man and his batmobile?
“I’ll be at the Woodward Fall-A-Days in October. And, I’m hoping to put together some type of event for Halloween. We do have a bat costume, complete with wings. I don’t wear it, but plenty of others want to wear it. Her name is Luna, the bat,” Kelsey said.
Oh, and to answer the that question: Yes, bats do have belly buttons.
