Health care professionals can prescribe opioids to help those experiencing pain, specifically acute, persistent, or severe pain.
But due to the nature of these medications, they can become habit-forming, and many in Congress have been crusading to curtail their use.
On April 13, the Federal Drug Administration made updates to its prescribing information for opioid pain medications to provide more guidance for safe use. In the update, the FDA stated that while there has been a substantial decrease in how many opioid prescriptions dispensed overall, deaths involving them have remained steady: 16,706 in 2021.
“Data suggest some patients who are prescribed opioid pain medicines may progress to non-medical use of opioids and other controlled substances, contributing to the number of opioid-related overdoses. The impact of the opioid crisis extends beyond deaths and includes health consequences and harm to families,” the FDA stated.
In addition, the FDA found that those prescribed these medications for acute pain are often given more tablets than needed, leading to unused medication that when not properly disposed of can “provide opportunities for non-medical use, accidental exposure, and overdose.”
Several entities in the area assist those recovering from addiction, but rehabilitation is nearly never one-size-fits-all.
“When it comes to addiction, recovery is not the same for everyone,” said Nikki Hendricks, founder and house manager of the Hosea Ministries Foundation.
In partnership with the McIntosh Foundation, Hendricks runs a sober living transitional house for women – the only one of its kind in Cherokee County. Recovering from addiction and substance abuse can take time.
“You need to meet the person where they are to help them out of addiction and into recovery,” said Hendricks.
The Cherokee Nation has taken strides to build in-house drug treatment facilities and train health care professionals to run them. The tribe unveiled plans for its first on Feb. 13, an $18 million treatment center funded by an opioid drug manufacturer settlement.
“About a year ago, this council enacted a law that amended the Public Health and Wellness Fund Act,” said Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. during a council meeting on Aug. 8. “One of the most important things – and I think this will be of enduring significance for the Cherokee people – was the $5 million endowment for behavioral health. We know that we need to increase the pipeline of health care professionals, particularly in behavioral health and in the area of drug treatment.”
Hoskin announced that the endowment is now operating.
“We’ve actually got the first scholarship opportunities out there through the Cherokee Nation Foundation,” he said. “Similarly, but on a separate track, we have a relationship with Northeastern State University that will also create some of those opportunities. I think this is going to yield benefits for our people for years to come.”
What’s next
The final in this two-part series on opioid pain medications will look into what conditions these drugs are prescribed for and current shortages. It will appear in the Wednesday, Aug. 16 edition.
