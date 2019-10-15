CHECOTAH - Honey Springs Battlefield and Visitor Center has announced a fun-filled educational weekend for families and students alike. The biannual reenactment of the Civil War Battle of Honey Springs will take place at the Honey Springs Battlefield near Checotah on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 2-3.
The weekend starts early with Education Day on Friday, Nov. 1. Beginning at 9 a.m., students from schools across the state, as well as the general public, will have the opportunity to explore numerous education stations teaching topics related to the Civil War in Indian Territory and the battle itself. Living historians will demonstrate various military drills, cooking techniques, and other everyday activities for soldiers. There also will be numerous sutlers selling 19th-century reproduction military equipment, clothing, books, and souvenirs. Food vendors also will be on site. Education Day is free to the public.
On Saturday and Sunday, camps will open to the public at 10 a.m. The Battle of Honey Springs reenactment will take place at 1 p.m. each day. There also will be special presenters leading up to the battle reenactments. The cost for Saturday and Sunday will be $5 for adults. Children ages 12 and under are free.
The Battle of Honey Springs reenactment shows the largest of approximately 107 documented Civil War military engagements in present-day Oklahoma. The engagement took place on July 17, 1863, just two weeks after the famous Battles of Gettysburg and Vicksburg.
Approximately 9,000 Union and Confederate troops, mostly American Indians and African Americans, were involved in the Battle of Honey Springs. Of those, approximately 200 total casualties were suffered. After a decisive Union victory, Confederates lost control of Indian Territory north of the Arkansas River. The Union victory also ensured Federal control of Fort Gibson in Indian Territory and Fort Smith in Arkansas.
For more information about the reenactment and Honey Springs Battlefield and Visitor Center, email honeysprings@okhistory.org or alynn@okhistory.org, or call 918-473-5572.
Honey Springs Battlefield and Visitor Center is east of U.S. Highway 69 between Oktaha and Rentiesville. The Visitor Center is on a hill in close proximity to the Oklahoma Blues Hall of Fame in Rentiesville.
