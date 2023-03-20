WACO, Texas – More than 5,100 Baylor University students have been named to the Fall 2022 Dean’s Academic Honor List, which recognizes Baylor undergraduates for their outstanding academic work during each semester.
Sophia Berry, of Tahlequah, in Hankamer School of Business has been honored on the Fall 2022 Dean’s Academic Honor List.
Students honored on the Dean’s List earned a minimum semester grade-point average of 3.70 with no grade lower than a "C" while enrolled in at least 12 graded semester hours.
As a preeminent Christian Research 1 university, Baylor’s mission is to educate students for worldwide leadership and service by integrating academic excellence and Christian commitment within a caring community. Students are drawn to the university from all 50 states and more than 100 countries for the Baylor experience that combines Christian mission and academic excellence with a midsize university that maximizes opportunities and competes in Power 5 athletics.
Baylor provides numerous academic and research opportunities across various disciplines through 127 baccalaureate programs in fields as varied as business, engineering, pre-medicine, computer science, nursing, and music, along with 79 master's programs, 50 doctoral programs – including the Juris Doctor – the education specialist program and master of laws program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.