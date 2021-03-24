WASHINGTON – BC Food LA, LLC, a South El Monte, California, firm doing business as B & C Food Co., is recalling approximately 1,643 pounds of Chinese style hot pot base products containing beef tallow.
The products were imported from the People’s Republic of China, a country ineligible to export beef to the United States, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Wednesday. These items were shipped to retail locations in California, Nevada, and Oklahoma.
The USDA classifies this as a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.
The Chinese style hot pot base products were imported on or around June 24, 2020. The following products are subject to recall:
• 10.5-oz. (300 g) Plastic vacuum wrapped packages containing a “Lee’s 52° Da Zhuang” Hot Pot Base and a best before date of 10/12/2021 on the label.
• 10.5-oz. (300 g) Plastic vacuum wrapped packages containing a “Lee’s 45° Da Zhuang” Hot Pot Base and a best before date of 10/12/2021 on the label.
• 10.5-oz. (300 g) Plastic vacuum wrapped packages containing a “Lee’s 36° Da Zhuang” Hot Pot Base and a best before date of 10/12/2021 on the label.
The product labels are written in the Chinese language. Refer to the label link here for additional product information. The products do not bear an establishment number nor a USDA mark of inspection. The problem was discovered when FSIS received an anonymous report of ineligible beef tallow products imported from China.
There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider.
FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ homes. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.
FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.
Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Allen Pung, President, BC Food LA, LLC, at 213-422-7473.
Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.
