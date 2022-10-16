TULSA – Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma announced it will again offer plans in 2023 with free premiums for Medicare beneficiaries in its Medicare Advantage service area that now includes nearly 30 new counties across the state.
The Medicare Annual Enrollment Period starts Oct. 15 and ends Dec. 7. During this time, anyone on Medicare can enroll in plans or make changes, with coverage starting on Jan. 1, 2023.
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma offers HMO and PPO Medicare Advantage plans and is increasing access to new coverage options for more than 589,000 Medicare-eligible individuals, particularly in rural and underserved areas. The new counties include Cherokee, Muskogee, and Wagoner, among others.
“Providing seniors with the most benefits at the lowest possible cost is a top priority for Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma,” said Stephania Grober, president of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma. “This is our largest-ever service area and product expansion, and we have options available for Medicare-eligible Oklahomans. All our plans come with the peace of mind you get from knowing your coverage is backed by a company that has been protecting Oklahomans for more than 82 years.”
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma’s Medicare Advantage plans will continue offering low or $0 monthly premiums, no-cost gym memberships, and competitive benefits for inpatient hospital stays, routine care, and Part D prescription drugs. Many Medicare Advantage plans also provide benefits beyond traditional Medicare, including dental and vision.
A new highlight for 2023 includes reduced monthly premiums for veterans. Veterans who have a Medicare Advantage PPO plan will see their Part B premiums reduced. Other highlights include new Dual-Eligible Special Needs Plan, which is available for individuals eligible for both Medicare and Medicaid and will make care more accessible and more affordable. Several new Medicare Advantage PPO plans will see an increased allowance of up to $5,000 for preventive and comprehensive dental services in 2023 as well.
To support the Medicare Advantage expansion, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma is adding nearly 7,000 providers to its network to help individuals have access to specialized care when and where they want and need it.
For more information, visit bcbsok.com/medicare.
