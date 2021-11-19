TULSA – Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma is proud to provide health insurance options to Oklahomans who need the stability and comprehensive coverage of an individual plan year-round, regardless of health status.
Once again in 2022, BCBSOK will offer a variety of options on the health insurance marketplace, both on and off the exchange, in every zip code across Oklahoma’s 77 counties during the Open Enrollment Period, which runs through Jan. 15.
BCBSOK’s licensed specialists with the Mobile Assistance Center are hosting events across the state, offering personalized assistance to help Oklahomans enrolling in 2022 health insurance coverage through the federal marketplace. Their licensed, local enrollment specialists can explain benefit options, find the best plan to fit every budget, and check eligibility for financial assistance.
The MAC team will be available for in-person assistance in Tahlequah on Tuesday, Nov. 23 at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites at 2142 Mahaney Ave. from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
To see a full list of upcoming dates and locations or to speak with a MAC enrollment specialist by phone, visit BlueNearYouOK.com or call 888-346-9636. Bilingual assistance is available.
