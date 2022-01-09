TULSA - Oklahoma Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma's licensed specialists with the Mobile Assistance Center are hosting in-person enrollment events in both Tulsa and Oklahoma City metro areas to help Oklahomans get covered ahead of the Jan. 15 individual marketplace enrollment deadline.
BCBSOK's local enrollment specialists can explain benefit options, find the best plan and check eligibility for financial assistance.
"As the state's oldest and largest health insurer, we're committed to helping Oklahomans find a quality, cost-effective health plan that's right for them," said BCBSOK President Joseph R. Cunningham, M.D. "I'm proud of our track record as the only insurance carrier that has participated in the federal marketplace from the beginning. Our members can count on the strength of our brand and our robust networks that offer nationwide access to doctors, hospitals and other health care providers."
MAC enrollment specialists can be reached by phone at 888-346-9636.
For in-person assistance, specialists will be available at the following dates and times:
To view the full list of upcoming enrollment events in Tulsa and Oklahoma City, visit BlueNearYouOK.com. Bilingual assistance is available.
For more information, visit facebook.com/BlueCrossBlueShieldOfOklahoma.
