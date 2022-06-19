OKLAHOMA CITY - Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma and OU Health have signed a new agreement that champions a positive health outlook for all Oklahomans.
The three-year agreement ensures BCBSOK's members have access to OU Health hospitals, clinics and doctors and furthers the long-standing relationship between the two organizations.
"Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma is committed to working with Oklahoma hospitals and doctors to find long-term solutions for better health outcomes for our members," said Stephania Grober, BCBSOK president. "With this new agreement we continue to evolve and build a stronger relationship between BCBSOK and OU Health."
BCBSOK and OU Health are collaborating to provide Oklahomans affordable and innovative health care.
In this new agreement the two organizations are focusing on a value-base care model of service, an innovative health care delivery and payment model that incentivizes health care providers and health systems to focus on their patients' health outcomes.
In addition, OU Health is expanding its participation in BCBSOK's networks to include NativeBlueSM, a self-funded group plan that gives tribal-owned businesses more options to provide health care coverage to their employees regardless of their employees' tribal citizenship.
"OU Health is committed to providing Oklahomans the specialty and subspecialty destination services unique to an academic health center," said Richard Lofgren, MD, MPH, President and CEO of OU Health. "With this new agreement, we are pleased to continue our long-standing relationship with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma to ensure our patients and their members can continue accessing our services with a goal of lessening the burden of disease and suffering through OU Health's lifesaving services."
OU Health facilities remaining in the BCBSOK networks with no disruption in service include: OU Health Physicians Clinics, University of Oklahoma Medical Center, Oklahoma Children's Hospital, Edmond Medical Center, OU Health's Breast Health Network and OU Health Urgent Care & ER.
Blue TraditionalSM, Blue Choice PPOSM, Blue Preferred PPOSM, BlueLincs HMOSM, Blue Advantage PPOSM, and Plan65 SelectSM members will continue to receive in-network benefit levels at OU Health facilities and doctors.
Members on a NativeBlue health plan will receive in-network benefit levels at OU Health facilities and doctors beginning on July 1, when the new agreement takes effect.
