TULSA – Stephania Grober, vice president of Oklahoma Plan, has been selected as the incoming president of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma, effective May 1. Grober will replace Dr. Joseph Cunningham.
"It has been an honor to serve as president of BCBSOK for the past four years. I am excited to hand the baton to Stephania. She has the experience, market insight and commitment to advance the mission of BCBSOK," said Cunningham.
Grober currently serves as vice president of Oklahoma Plan Operations overseeing network contracting, government relations and health care management. After having joined the company in 1997, Grober has held various roles in sales and account management and large group marketing positions. As plan president, she will be responsible for developing and executing strategies to accelerate local market growth and achieve membership and financial targets for BCBSOK. She will also oversee all plan operations, including sales and account management, government and public relations, provider network management, and medical management.
“I look forward to working in close collaboration with providers, employers and other community partners in developing meaningful solutions that can help improve the delivery of health care for our members,” said Stephania Grober.
Cunningham will continue to serve in a leadership role, working closely with Grober on a comprehensive transition plan until his retirement on May 1.
Cunningham has been with BCBSOK for 15 years in a variety of critical leadership roles, including most recently serving as plan president for four years. Previously he served as the chief medical officer for the health plan responsible for Health Care Delivery.
He has advanced many initiatives and played pivotal roles in joint efforts with key stakeholders across the state and the health care industry. Through Dr. Cunningham’s leadership, BCBSOK is working more closely with hospital systems and other providers to reduce the costs of medical care while improving access and quality. Dr. Cunningham opened a new significant growth avenue with the launch of the NativeBlue network.
