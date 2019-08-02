The declining honey bee population has been well-publicized. At the same time, the “killer bee” stories have kept many residents wary of swarms of bees appearing on their property.
It is not uncommon for bees to swarm and overnight on a tree limb in their search for a new nest. They don’t stay more than a day and then are gone. If honey bees do take up residence too close to a home, a local beekeeper can remove the nests rather than destroying the hive with insecticides.
In addition to the honey bees' threat of sting, in North America, there are over 3,500 species of pollen bees that can be working around plants. Most pollen bees are fairly docile unless provoked. Provoking usually means disturbing their nest. In my opinion, the worst of them is the bumble bee – with very little disrupting, they will attack.
One of the worst habits of the pollen bees is their tendency to nest in the ground. Unsuspecting homeowners can weed eat or mow over a nest opening and end up getting stung several times before they realize the insects are present. Unless the individual is highly allergic, these bee stings are uncomfortable for several days, but rarely fatal.
People often mistakenly call all stinging insects "bees." Often, the vicious ground-nesting bee incident is really a yellowjacket wasp attack. Wasps have a slender body and narrow waist. Bees are more robust-bodied and much more hairy. Paper-wasp is the most common and it constructs the umbrella-shaped, one-layer nest in the building overhangs and out-of-the-way places. Like honey bees, we can see them come and go and see the nest.
Yellowjackets commonly build nests below ground in old rodent burrows or other cavities. Nest numbers often exceed 10,000. A huge colony in South Carolina was estimated to contain 250,000. Nest sizes can exceed 10,000 and they are vicious in defending their nest. In some attacks that have been fatal, several hundred stings were recorded.
Yellowjacket populations expand through the summer and, by fall, the normal feed materials are in short supply. Late-season yellowjacket workers scavenge garbage cans, dumpsters, and picnics to feed the larvae. They will rob honey from bee hives if given the opportunity. The queen and workers die in the winter, leaving the immature larvae to begin the cycle next spring. It is usually better to control yellowjackets early in the season before the colony gets too big. However, it is usually fall before it is realized there is problem.
Yellowjacket traps can be effective, but require maintenance to continue being effective. There are many chemicals that are labeled for yellowjacket control, but all must be done at night when the workers are in the nest.
A bounty was paid in New Zealand for each yellowjacket queen collected in the springtime. This mass destruction of queens had no effect on yellowjacket populations the following summer.
Roger Williams is an agriculture educator for the Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
