With Valentine’s Day approaching, many hearts across Oklahoma are fluttering. Now is a great time to make diet and lifestyle changes to help ensure your heart is at its healthiest. February is American Heart Month and citizens are encouraged to learn more about the risks factors of heart disease.
Heart disease is the No. 1 cause of death in the U.S., and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says about every 25 seconds an American will have a coronary event, and approximately one person every minute will die from one. In 2010, an estimated 785,000 Americans had a new coronary attack, and about 470,000 had a recurrent attack. The chance of developing coronary heart disease can be reduced by taking steps to prevent and control factors that put people at greater risk.
By developing good eating habits, being physically active, taking advantage of preventive screenings and avoiding tobacco, individuals can significantly reduce the onset and burden of heart disease. Eating a heart-healthy diet and choosing to live a heart-healthy lifestyle will be helpful and beneficial for individuals. In addition, knowing the signs and symptoms of a heart attack is crucial and medical help should be sought immediately.
As you make daily food choices, base your eating pattern on these American Heart Association recommendations. Eat a variety of nutritious foods from all food groups. Choose fruits, whole-grain products, and fat-free or low-fat meat and dairy products most often.
Fruits and vegetables are high in vitamins, minerals and fiber, and as an added bonus, they are low in calories. Filling up on fruits and vegetables may help you control your weight and blood pressure. Unrefined whole-grain foods that contain fiber also may help lower blood cholesterol and help you feel full so overeating is less likely. Eating fish, especially oily fish containing omega-3 fatty acids – salmon, trout and herring – at least twice per week is also a good choice. Try to limit foods and beverages that are high in calories but low in nutrients. It’s also a good idea to choose foods with little or no added salt.
Keep in mind that a healthy heart is not just about what goes on your plate. Get up and get moving to improve your heart health. Participate in at least 30 minutes of aerobic physical activity each day. Maintain a healthy weight and keep an eye on portion size. Also, stay away from tobacco products.
By informing citizens about cardiovascular disease and the benefits of a healthy lifestyle, heart disease can be tackled and lives can be saved.
For more information, or to schedule a program locally about financial management, nutrition, health and wellness, parenting education, or Oklahoma Home and Community Education, contact the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County by phone at 918-456-6163.
Heather Winn is a family and consumer sciences educator for the Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
