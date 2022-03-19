Having a plan of action in place and provisions set aside will give households extra time to seek safety when a tornado threatens. Three such actions are easy to implement: creating an emergency kit, developing a customized communications plan and signing up to receive emergency alerts.
A basic emergency kit contains supplies such as nonperishable food and water for at least three days, a flashlight, extra batteries and a first aid kit. Begin building the kit at home by checking shelves, drawers, closets, and cabinets for useful items. Other families and friends may be looking for the same items, so duplicates might be tradable. Additional tips and U.S. Government Federal Emergency Management Agency recommendations are available online.
Key elements of a customized communications plan should include: a paper copy of every family member's contact information, contact information of other important people and places such as doctors, insurance agents, employers and schools, an identified out-of-town contact who has agreed to serve.
A designated person who lives beyond the local path of a tornado may be in a better position to communicate among separated household members. Make certain every household member has a smartphone, funds or a prepaid phone card to call the emergency contact. Make use of text messages whenever possible in addition to phone calls when attempting to communicate with one another or the designated emergency contact. Cell phones can receive texts even if the person is on the line."
Sign up to receive local alerts and warnings on smartphones, e-tablets and similar devices. The National Weather Service provides timely updates on its website, app and social media outlets. Some local news stations also offer viewers the option of signing up to receive weather alerts on cell phones, online and through various social media platforms.
Being in the path of a tornado is a dangerous and stressful situation. Preparation can help reduce the negative effects of both.
Heather Winn is family and consumer sciences educator for the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
