TAHLEQUAH [mdash] age 81. LPN. Died January 19th, in Tahlequah, OK. Services January 23rd, at 10:00 AM at Reed-Culver Chapel. Interment Swimmer Cemetery in Hulbert, OK. Visitation January 22nd, from 12:00 PM-6:00 PM at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
WELLING [mdash] Lester Wayne Fox, 84, died Friday January 15, 2020. Viewing will be held Tuesday January 21 from 12p-8p. Funeral services will be held 11a Wednesday January 22 at the Hart Funeral Chapel.
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] age 55. Carpenter. Died Tuesday, January 14, in Tahlequah, OK. Funeral Services Tuesday, January 21st at 1:00 pm at Reed-Culver Chapel. Visitation Monday, January 20th, from 1:00 PM- 6:00 PM at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
