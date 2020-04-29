Beauty salons, other businesses touting personal care open, with some caveats

While many in the community think April 24 was too soon to open personal care businesses, others understand those workers need income, and some are taking extra precautions to support them.
A manicure or haircut may seem frivolous to some during the pandemic, but others may have a physical or mental reason to go to a salon.
Shirley Hackworth went to Diamond Nails last Friday and got a manicure and pedicure. She said employees were wearing masks and following other guidelines issued by the state.
"They had a booming business. All of the workers had clients, and people were coming in regularly as clients left. Most of the clients were practicing social distancing, although there were a few groups of two or three people who came in together and appeared to be family members," said Hackworth. "I get hangnails on my toes, which get infected if I don't have regular pedicures, so that's why I went, and I decided to support the business by having a regular manicure while I was there."
Michele Collins normally goes to Em & Em Nails once a month for a manicure, and she was able to schedule an appointment for Monday.
"It's one thing a month I get to do for me; it's kind of a treat," said Collins. "My nails were out of control."
The business sent her a list of recommended guidelines before the appointment, and no extra guests were allowed. Those with appointments were asked to wait outside until they were contacted to come in. Clients and nail technicians wore masks.
"I felt safe going in. It seems like everybody is really trying to follow the guidelines, especially so they can stay open. It's their source of income," said Collins. "A lot of techs wear masks, anyway, because of the dust, so that wasn't different."
Humans were not the only ones who had to wait to get their hair or nails done. Suds & Scissors LLC owner Alaina Owen has been grooming dogs and cats for over 17 years, and she's glad to be back in business. Before the shutdown, she worked hard to accommodate clients, but now she's working longer hours to get pets back into shape, and taking new clients.
"I heard of several getting to the desperate point. Some have taken measures and said I'll have to straighten it out. They may have trimmed the eye area where the pets can see," said Owen.
Some of her clients do not normally bath their dogs at home, but wait for grooming appointments.
"They had to do what they had to do, just like everyone else," she said. "Regular grooming is important for the overall health of the animal."
Owen said it is rare for her to have more than one pet owner in the grooming salon, but for now, she is only offering curbside dropoff. She makes sure to follow social distancing guidelines.
Owen said those concerned about pets contracting COVID-19 should call their veterinarians.
The April 25 Facebook Saturday Forum asked TDP readers about personal care businesses reopening. While there were a lot of "likes" to the post, many reactions showed sad or angry emojis. The question drew 152 comments, and a majority of respondents said it was too soon to open these types of businesses.
Alisa Wren said people wanting to get their nails and hair done now are being "vain."
"We should wait 'til the cases are going down 'cause right now, they are still rising. If they are wrong about opening business, we will have to quarantine longer," Wren said. "Who is going to see your hair in quarantine? They don't care about the elders and the weak. As long as they look good, that's all the matters to them."
Although Brenda Skaggs is living with white roots and toenails that aren't as pretty as she'd prefer, she thinks it's too soon for these businesses to open and she will wait to go.
Jami Murphy said she will wait "a week or two" before heading to a salon.
"I would like to get a haircut for me and my kids as much, if not more, than anyone else, but I'm just still uncomfortable with going right now," she said.
Cindy Rogers thinks everyone should do what they feel is right.
"Small businesses have to have an income or go out of business. As long as they can practice safety precautions, masks, social distancing, then how can it be any riskier than going to Walmart or Reasor's?" she wrote. "As for us, we will continue to wear a mask in public and carry and use hand sanitizer. Some will choose to take no precautions. I wish everyone would, at least, practice social distancing for a while longer, but I don't think any of us have a right to force what we want on everyone. We all have to make these choices for ourselves and our families' safety."
Stylist Bridget Cowlishaw, who works at Cyndi's, pointed out the difference between going to a large chain store and a salon during this time. She said hairstylists are educated and licensed in sanitation procedures.
"Every tool and surface at my station is sanitized after every contact - every single time a new person comes. A properly run salon - and the State Board of Cosmetology will yank our licenses if we violate sanitation standards - is always a clean environment," said Cowlishaw. "With everyone masked, only currently scheduled clients permitted in the building when it is time for their service to begin, and a spray bottle of alcohol in constant use, your visit to a salon is one of the safest things you can do outside your home."
Ninety-six people responded to the Daily Press website poll, which asked: "With personal care businesses opening in Tahlequah, do you plan to patronize them?" The most commonly selected answer, with 46 votes, was "No, not until adequate testing and statistics are available to tell me it's safe." The rest of the results: "Yes, immediately," 24; "Yes, but not for at least two weeks," 6; and "Uncertain," 6.
