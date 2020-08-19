After an inauspicious beginning to life, a beaver has found a new home at Sequoyah State Park's Three Forks Nature Center.
Bixby was found in Bixby, Oklahoma, at a construction site, where his den had been demolished and his family killed. Out of the destruction came a kit that outswam a water moccasin to be rescued by a worker, who scooped him up in his hard hat. He was taken to Wild Heart Ranch, a wildlife sanctuary in Foyil, Oklahoma, where rehabbers were hoping to one day release him back into the wild.
The beaver had few a setbacks, though. Bixby bonded with another beaver, Ramona, at Wild Heart Ranch, but then she died. He would whine at night, and didn't enjoy being outside or in the water. The rehabbers did not think he could make it in the wild, which is how he found his way to Cherokee County.
"Beavers are so family-oriented, and they stay with their mothers for like the first two years," said Angelina Stancampiano, park naturalist. "So, unless there was a beaver family that could potentially take him in, he couldn't be released for two years. At that point, he would be so situated with humans that he couldn't be released."
Meanwhile, the beaver Stancampiano had looked after for years at the Three Forks Nature Center, Little Foot, had died in January. With an opening in the center's beaver enclosure, the two entities arranged for Bixby to be moved to Sequoyah State Park. Stancampiano was warned that Bixby could be a bit needy and that he didn't care for water.
"So we put a plan in place to start him in a facility without water and slowly move him up," said Stancampiano. "Day one, we were out playing with him in the grass, and he just went and got into the pond like that's what he was always meant to do. So no transition needed."
For the first two weeks, Bixby went home with the park naturalist. The park employees bought him a harness and leash, but the beaver was content to follow Stancampiano home. Then, one night as she was about to make her way home, Bixby decided to jump back in the pond of his new enclosure, signalling to Stancampiano that he was ready to stay there for the night.
The 18-foot by 24-foot pond gives him plenty of room to swim in, and he's taken to rearranging his den by shuffling the mulch and dirt around. He also has two turtle roommates to interact with.
"At first, he thought it was like a rock," said Stancampiano. "He put his paw on it, but then it moved, and he was scared. Then by the end of the day he was obsessed with them. So he'll get in the pond and go and seek them out. He'll eat the algae off their shells, and then he'll swim up underneath them and flip them over in the water. The turtles don't seem to mind him at all."
His diet consists of sweet potatoes, carrots, Romaine lettuce, and what amounts to dog food, but for rodents. However, he'll eat just about anything, said Stancampiano. And Bixby will need the food to fill out to the 40-pound size frame his caretaker expects him to eventually reach.
While beavers might be misunderstood by many, the naturalist said they're among the most talented of animals.
"They're herbivorous, so they're not eating your fish," said Stancampiano. "They are chewing down trees and building wetlands, and they're the only animals besides humans that really re-engineer landscape on such a wide scale. So people choose to dislike them and they kind of have a bad rap."
But Bixby doesn't care about humans' negative stereotypes toward the woodland creatures. While most don't want to be seen or bothered by humans, he tends to enjoy their company.
"He loves to sleep in my lap at nights," said Stancampiano. "He follows me around. When I'm trying to do dishes, he's between my legs, just trying to be around. It's very clear that he likes the human interaction."
The park recently held a baby shower for him, and he was given a plethora of house-warming gifts for his new space.
For the past few nights, Bixby has stayed with Stancampiano so the park employees could tidy up his enclosure and redo the stream that runs outside of the nature center. But he was expected to return to his den by Friday.
Trip Mailler recently helped out the center for his Eagle Scout project by updating the enclosure to include a window pane for viewing Bixby.
The Three Forks Nature Center is open from Tuesday thorough Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Saturdays, it stays open until 6 p.m. For more information, call 918-772-2108.
