Bed Bug Awareness Week is June 4-10, and local educators have tips for preventing, identifying, and getting rid of these pesky pests.
Jodie Parolini, agriculture educator for the Cherokee County OSU Cooperative Extension Office, said bed bugs like to hide in the cracks and crevices of homes.
“They are commonly found in base boards, box springs, mattresses, clothing and furniture in resting areas,” said Parolini.
Parolini said bed bugs are small, flat, oval-shaped, and red to dark brown in color. Adult bed bugs look like an apple seed, she said, but are somewhat smaller; however, they can be seen with the naked eye.
“Bed bugs will sometimes deposit fecal spots – digested blood – while they are feeding,” she said.
These sports are dark red or brown in color and can be found on bed sheets, pillowcases and mattresses, or in nearby areas.
“If you have an insect you are unsure of, then you can bring it into your local OSU Extension office, but please bring it in a sealed container. This can be an empty and cleaned-out pill bottle, a Ziplock baggie, an old plastic bottle, etc,” said Parolini. “If you have bed bugs, there is no need to be embarrassed. Any home can have bed bugs; even the nicest, most expensive home can become infested with bed bugs.”
Parolini said people can react differently to bed bug bites.
“Some people will react very strongly with itchy welts or blisters; others have no reaction at all,” she said. “Bed bugs can build up large numbers before noticed, and are very hard to eliminate from the home environment.”
Heather Winn, Oklahoma State University Extension Service educator, said getting rid of bed bugs can be difficult, but not impossible.
“You do not need to throw all of your things away because most of them can be treated and saved. Throwing belongings out is unnecessarily expensive, will cause more stress and can actually spread bed bugs,” said Winn.
Winn said “home remedies” like moth balls or dryer sheets do not work and will only make the problem worse.
Winn said homeowners should contact a qualified pest management professional, while renters should notify their manager immediately. Treatment programs can include non-chemical treatments, like heat, and chemical options.
“The faster you take action, the quicker things can return to normal,” she said.
Prevention is important, as bed bugs are “great hitchhikers.” Winn advised people to be cautious when buying used furniture and to inspect and clean items before bringing them inside.
“Bed bugs are tough to get rid of, so it’s important to prevent them from tagging along into your home,” said Winn.
And without proper caution on vacations, bed bugs can readily become an unintentional souvenir.
“As Americans enter the post-pandemic era, they’re fully returning to summer travel and many are taking big, once in a lifetime trips. However, more travel means more opportunities for bed bug encounters,” said Jim Fredericks, executive director of the Professional Pest Management Alliance in a recent press release.
Winn said hotel and motel rooms should be checked before settling in. In the past, several establishments in the area have received reports of the pests.
“Put your luggage in the clean, dry bathtub. Most bed bugs hide within 15 feet of the bed. Search the top part of the bed; pull back the blankets, sheets and mattress pad; [and] search for any signs of infestation, including eggs, bugs, blood or black fecal spots,” said Winn. “Never set your suitcase on the bed.”
Once home, Winn said, all clothing should be washed and dried, and luggage should be cleaned and searched for bed bugs.
However, on the bright side, Parolini said, bed bugs are not known to transmit diseases.
“They are mostly an annoyance since their bites can cause itching and loss of sleep. A bed bug bite affects each person differently,” said Parolini.
