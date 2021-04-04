The Oklahoma Beef Council and the Washington State Beef Commission have launched a series of "whiteboard" explainer videos as part of a new national educational marketing campaign that helps educate parents on the importance of feeding babies beef as an early complementary food.
The campaign, directed by National Cattlemen's Beef Association, a contractor to the Beef Checkoff, is called "Beef in the Early Years," and is just the latest example of how the Beef Checkoff is leading the way when it comes to emerging science that shows introducing solid foods like beef to infants and toddlers helps them pack every bite with protein, iron, zinc, and choline, which are important for healthy growth and development.
The videos highlight how scientific organizations including the American Academy of Pediatrics, and now, for the first time ever, the Dietary Guidelines for Americans are making recommendations to include nutrient-rich foods, like beef, starting around six months of age.
Whiteboard videos are an engaging way to explain science-based topics in an easily understandable format. For an early peak of the new videos, visit www.youtube.com/Oklahomabeef.
"The Oklahoma Beef Council has used an explainer video format to cost-effectively communicate beef sustainability messaging in the past. We were excited to collaborate with the Washington State Beef Commission on this new national campaign," according to Heather Buckmaster, executive director for the OBC.
In Oklahoma, the new videos will be shared via social media and paid YouTube advertising. On the national front, paid advertisements are running on a variety of digital and social media platforms through April including YouTube, Connected TV, social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and Reddit, as well as WebMD, a popular health website.
The consumer campaign is being reinforced with a comprehensive health influencer program where pediatricians, dietitians, and other pediatric feeding experts across the nation are being educated on the new recommendations through continuing education webinars and digital newsletters. Nutrition and pediatric influencers are also sharing their recommendations for including beef in the diets of infants and toddlers through social media, podcasts and blog posts.
Find the "Babies First Bites with Beef" video and learn more at www.beefitswhatsfordinner.com/nutrition/beef-in-the-early-years.
