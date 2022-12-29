OKLAHOMA CITY - When cattlemen and women gather in Oklahoma City for Cattlemen's Congress, Jan. 1-16, 2023, to showcase and market their elite cattle genetics, they will also have three opportunities to receive their Beef Quality Assurance certification or re-certification and attend a special Commercial Cattlemen's Luncheon for free.
BQA training and certification is common sense cattle management that helps the industry produce better beef, while demonstrating its commitment to good animal care.
In the Super Barn Sales Arena at the Oklahoma City Fairgrounds, the Oklahoma Beef Council will host three seminars with lunch taught by OSU staff, including two seminars from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on Jan. 3 and 10. On Thursday, Jan. 5, cattle producers can attend a BQA seminar from 10-11:30 a.m. All who attend and complete their certification will receive a free ticket to the Commercial Cattlemen's Luncheon.
There is no cost to attend the event, but registration is required at www.oklabeef.org/bqa.
BQA certification is valid for three years. If an individual's last BQA training occurred prior to 2019, their BQA certification could be expired. Beef producers are encouraged to attend to keep their BQA certification current. For those unable to attend training in-person, BQA certification is also available at www.bqa.org.
Beef Quality Assurance is a nationally coordinated, state implemented program that provides systematic information to U.S. beef producers and beef consumers of how common-sense husbandry techniques can be coupled with accepted scientific knowledge to raise cattle under optimum management and environmental conditions. BQA guidelines are designed to make certain all beef consumers can take pride in what they purchase, and can trust and have confidence in the entire beef industry.
