PARK HILL - Hunter's Home will be buzzing with activity this Saturday as Greg McGee will host a program on beekeeping.
"They call it beekeeping because you never own them. You keep them alive and keep them from swarming," said McGee.
McGee has been keeping Italian bees at the historical site for almost two years.
"The hives overwintered well. I made sugar cakes to get them through the winter. You have to feed them in the winter when there's no pollen," said McGee. "They're bringing in pollen now. We look forward to getting more honey this year."
Last year's harvest yielded a dozen 1-pound jars, and 24 half-pound jars, and they sold quickly in the Hunter's Home gift shop.
McGee is tending three beehives this year. He has also put out swarm traps at two locations, hoping to capture more.
"I'm getting ready to split one. It's a strong hive," he said. "If you don't split them, they'll swarm."
McGee said beehives were first patented in 1806, and the type of hives he uses at Hunter's Home were patented by L.L. Langstroth in 1852. These are boxes with vertically hung frames inside. They have an opening at the bottom of one side so the bees are able to come and go.
Prior to the invention of the Langstroth hive, beekeepers would use "skeps," which are conical straw baskets, or hollowed-out logs with boards on top of them called "gums."
"Skeps were woven or made of straw. They would set them over a fire of brimstone, and it would kill the bees almost instantly," said McGee. "You would have to go from the bottom to get to the honey and combs."
A member of the Beekeepers of Adair and Cherokee County, McGee has hosted group meetings at Hunter's Home. During the program, he will talk about the evolution of beekeeping in the Cherokee Nation, and how the practice is being incorporated into Hunter's Home programming.
Bees were in Indian Territory, but there is no records of their being on the Hunter's Home site.
Jennifer Frazee, Hunter's Home historical interpreter, said it makes sense that bees would have been on the plantation because of the apple orchard and peach trees.
"Honey was one of their sweeteners," said Frazee. "They had medicinal honey, and would dress wounds with it."
McGee will also discuss pests that can disturb or ruin a beehive.
"As early as 1800, the hive moth destroyed combs," he said. "They tried to design hives successfully to prevent pests from getting into the hive."
Another pest is the American hive beetle, which was first observed in 1987. McGee said bees have adapted to the hive beetle.
"Bee produce propolis, which is called bee glue. They will make a corral out of the propolis and march the beetle through there," said McGee.
One odd thing McGee noticed this season was some of his bees fighting over the holes drilled by a woodpecker in a maple tree.
"The bees are going in and drinking sap," said McGee. "I haven't found anyone who's seen it before."
McGee said that if it weren't for bees, nothing would be pollinated.
"Bees are important because without them, we'd last about four years with the food supply," he said.
Saturday's bee program is free with admission to Hunter's Home. It is scheduled for 1-2 p.m.
"If it's a good turnout, we'll possibly do it monthly," said McGee. "It's fun working out here, especially this time of year when everything's blooming."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.